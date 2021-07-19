Starts his stage in Marbella without new faces

The Espanyol expedition established its camp on Monday base at the Marbella Football Center facilities until the 30th. A journey where the parrots will play four friendlies (two still pending officialization), the first of them this Wednesday against UD Las Palmas.

Thus began the third week of the pre-season parakeet, now on the Costa del Sol, after having worked two weeks before at the Ciudad Deportiva. The Covid scourge continues to mediate the preparation of Vicente Moreno’s team, because cases of infected are kept in the locker room.

All available players from the first team traveled to Marbella this Monday, except for the two who are serving quarantine for the Covid, and nine from Espanyol B (Aleix Gorjón, Alejandro Pérez, Ángel Fortuño, Antoniu Roca, Gori, Joan García, Jofre, Nabil and Omar).

They are not on the expedition Javi Puado and Óscar Gil, the only international parakeets with commitments as they must participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

Espanyol will work on the Costa del Sol still without new faces, since no exits have been specified (with the exception of Ricard Pujol, from ‘B’, to Ponferradina), nor signings.

Soon there could be something new and a transfer can be made. But the arrival of reinforcements, except for surprise, could be delayed more so since the sports management wants to be right when it comes to propping up the midfield and the front.

Precisely a striker, Wu Lei, admitted that he must improve benefits in the new year after his gray year in Second. “I hope to contribute more to the team and that we can achieve good results in Primera; We will try to have a great season ”, said the ‘7’, aware that he did not score at a good level.

He was also very excited and eager to see the fans at the RCDE Stadium. “They have not been with us in the stadium for more than a year and I am looking forward to celebrating the victories with them,” he said.

Against Villarreal, Saturday, August 21

This Monday it has been confirmed that the match of the second day, the first that Espanyol will play at the RCDE Stadium on its return to the top flight, will be on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. The first rival at home will be Villarreal.

