starts far behind in the free practice of the Bahrain GP

The 2021 Formula 1 season got underway with the first free practice of the Bahrain GP, which among many novelties released a format: now they will be one hour and not one hour and a half.

Although the times of this first round are not usually representative, and less in this circuit whose performance changes so much at night, it did confirm some things. The first, that the problems of Lewis hamilton Y Mercedes in the tests they are already solved. The British came out from the first moment among the best, although in the end he Lando norris who initially surpassed him. The Mclaren, with the change to the engine supplied by the champions, they have taken a step forward, but with seven minutes to go it was Valtteri Bottas, who usually shines more in free practice than in the rest of the sessions, he put himself first … but it did not end like that. The Mercedes, one step ahead … but not enough to beat the big favorites in these first rounds: Red bull. Max Verstappen endorsed him

The first to hit the track was Fernando Alonso. Quite a declaration of intent, both because of the desire it has to do kilometers, and because of Alpine’s need to finish fitting the pieces together. The performance of the French car, on both hard and soft tires, was far behind the best and did not even make it past the ‘top 10’.

The feeling that Alpine has work left, something that Alonso was already making progress after the tests, has been confirmed.

Not so at Ferrari, who have taken a step forward. Carlos Sainz, in his first official session with the Scuderia, showed that the SF21 is better than its predecessors and Charles Leclerc He confirmed it with the fifth best time of the batch.