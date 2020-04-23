Starting this Friday, the national government will begin to carry out tests on asymptomatic people at train and subway stations to assess the circulation of the coronavirus in the population.

One of the main reasons to justify the extension of the quarantine in a strict manner is due to the fear of the Executive Branch and the health authorities that there will be massive spreading of COVID-19 from the habitual use of public transport. For this reason, to measure how the pandemic is progressing among the community, the Government ordered that rapid tests be carried out in places with high attendance, such as train stations.

“This Friday we are going to start with reagents that are used for epidemiological studies to detect asymptomatic in critical points, of great concurrence such as Constitución, Once and Retiro”, confirmed the Minister of Health, Ginés González García. Speaking to C5N, he clarified that “Not for diagnosis”but “to begin to see in population samples how we are with respect to asymptomatic people who have antibodies that show that they have been in contact with the virus.”

Questioned by the percentage of tests carried out in comparison with other countries, González García said that today we are in the stage of carrying out tests on a population that has not presented symptoms compatible with the disease.

As explained by the head of the health portfolio, the study will be carried out on volunteers and noted that “It is very fast and simple.” “It involves a little testing, a blood sample in people to see if they were in contact with the virus even if they didn’t realize it, which is why they have antibodies,” he added.

“This type of study is done on this type of population, transportation is the great circulator of the virus, so it is important to look at massive transportation structures where many people attend to see how this has evolved,” he emphasized.

González García explained that this type of testing “are erroneously called fast reactants”. “The result is quick, but the only thing it measures is if the person was in contact with the virus a few days ago, it is not used for diagnosis ”, clarified.

In addition, and in declarations to TN, the official affirmed that “everything that has to be tested is being tested,” referring to the number of tests that are carried out, which, so far, he said, amount to about 20 thousand.

“Next week, 300,000 tests will be purchased for PCR, which is the most powerful element to test whether or not a person has the virus,” he said, adding: “” It seems to me that it is a false dilemma to raise this issue of testing. and that there are many interested people. The ‘vendetest’ also arise. Today, in Mendoza, they tested positive with a test they bought from Korea and, later, they did another one that gave a negative test, “he said.

At this point, he added: “We have and we will have many more next week, we do what is necessary to do“

Ginés García, in addition, specified that, in this pandemic, “nobody has a recipe for how to continue, there is a strategic plan that we have been following and we are not experiencing the tragedies that health systems in other parts of the world are experiencing where the measures on time ”.

“We are paying special attention to groups of older adults living in vulnerable neighborhoods. There, what we decided was to establish isolation for all that population group so that no one leaves or enters and the same criteria is what we will apply with the peoples of the interior, everything we do to defend vulnerable groups is little, “said the official .

Regarding questions raised by some sectors about the number of infected or deceased that spread daily, the minister emphasized: “We have shown absolute transparency, one can hide many things but cannot hide the dead. If we have done something from the beginning, it is to summon the best infectious diseases and epidemiologists, the scientific and bioethical societies, this is a mechanism that is not common to be done ”.

The official also assured that what he fears the most is the shortage of protection elements for medical personnel. “Next week planes will go out to buy more biosecurity items from China,” said Ginés, adding that “the provinces are before the Nation and each one has its characteristics, but the important thing is to work together and be in solidarity.”

In this sense, he did not agree with the mandatory use of masks for the entire population that goes out on the public highway. “There is no demonstration that it is useful. It is okay for a person to use it to have the feeling of security, but here psychology plays a bit too, it is not a fundamental question whether ‘chinstrap yes or chinstrap no’. It must be used yes or yes when it must be used ”, he stated.

Looking ahead, without giving any indication of the end of the quarantine, he stated: “I am hopeful that we will end this hell that changed the lives of all of us.” “Thanks to what we are doing, we maintain the lives of almost everyone, it is not a small thing”he stressed.

“Quarantine will continue but in a different wayWe are entering another type of phase where we are looking by geography because Argentina is several Argentines, so we will see according to the level of evolution of the pandemic. There are two provinces that do not have cases, and seven or eight provinces that have had no new cases for weeks, ”he also anticipated, in statements to TN.

“We have to be very careful where we have a very intense demography such as the AMBA (Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area), where the circulation of the virus occurs, so it is not easy to think how it is released,” added Ginés González García, who stressed that among the Federal Capital and the Conurbano and the cities of Mendoza, Rosario, Córdoba and Resistencia are concentrated “95% of the problem”.