Notimex.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that starting tomorrow there will be an office for businessmen in the construction, mining and automotive sectors to request the approval of the health authorities to restart work.

The federal president explained that this office will be in charge of the secretaries of Economy and Health, who will issue the guidelines and sanitary protocols that must be observed for the reopening.

Entrepreneurs from the referred sectors who are interested in restarting their activities will have to answer a questionnaire of about 60 questions to determine the viability of their operations, he added.

In a message from the National Palace, the Federal Executive defined that permits will be granted privileging the health security of employees and without major bureaucratic obstacles.

He noted that the government will not establish inspection plans for these companies that rejoin the activities, since full confidence will be given that they will obey the health protocols.

“They are going to be giving permission, authorization, with protocols, that is, you cannot have all the workers again, you have to take care of the forums, you have to take care of the entry, the exit of the workers, they have to take the temperature, in short, you have to take care of the workers, ”said López Obrador.

“They will be given the confidence, we will not establish procedures; it is through trust, inspections will be applied by lottery to verify companies, ”he said.

“You have to think about opening up”

As part of the new normal, President López Obrador expressed the need for the population to get ready for the economic, social and cultural reopening, respecting sanitary provisions.

In this sense, he called on governors, municipal presidents, teachers and society in general to support and generate consensus that will allow the resumption of activities without major setbacks.

“We are going to open but with care, I ask all the local authorities, the governors, the municipal presidents, the customs and customs authorities to help us take care of ourselves.

“You have to talk to the teachers, you have to start with agreements, there has to be consensus, nothing by force, everything for reason and law, taking care of ourselves, but we do have to think about opening up because we have to completely restart productive life, the economic life, the social life, the cultural life of our country, the return to the new normality “, considered the President of the Republic.

Tomorrow, the federal government plans to reactivate economic or social activities in 324 municipalities in the country that have not registered COVID-19 cases.

President López Obrador stressed that some thousand municipalities of the two thousand 463 that exist in Mexico do not have problems due to the pandemic, which is why their incorporation into productive activities is encouraged with the sanitary protocols that the Ministry of Health will publish this Monday.