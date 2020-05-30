Starting tonight and for two weeks, the gauze that allows drivers going by will remain closed. Peripheral South go to López Mateos. The objective is to install hydraulic concrete as part of the third stage of Peribús works.

Routes 619 Blue (T19-C06), 619 Red (T19-C07), 619A two-way (C 78), 184 (C 133) and 625 (T07-C03) will have their usual one-way course, but on the way back they will take the side of Anillo Periférico, they will turn “u” in the way of Periferico and Mariano Otero, they will again take the side of Periférico (opposite direction) and they will turn on the side of Avenida López Mateos.

For its part, the road options for drivers are two: follow Periférico, join the lateral and take the return that is 450 meters after Mariano Otero or turn right at Mariano Otero, go to Galileo Galilei and take López Kill us to the south.

