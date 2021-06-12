Starting next week, more Americans would receive refunds under $ 10,200 in unemployment tax exemption



About 13 million Americans are eligible for the $ 10,200 unemployment tax exclusion.

More Americans would be receiving Refunds under $ 10,200 exemption in unemployment taxes by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) starting next week.

In a press release on its website on June 4, the agency teased that in the middle of this month you will deposit and send more checks to thousands of eligible taxpayers to payment under the tax exemption contained in the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan”.

This week, the IRS announced delivering over 2.8 million rebates to people who paid 2020 unemployment compensation taxes that the new legislation now excludes as income.

The agency has identified about 13 million Americans to whom the $ 10,200 exclusion would apply. Till the date, the IRS has reviewed more than 3.1 million returns.

“The $ 10,200 is the maximum amount that can be excluded when calculating taxable income; it is not the amount of refunds, ”the office explained.

The amount for reimbursement will depend on the person’s income, among other factors.

New batch of refunds will be sent to beneficiaries in mid-June

In the same entry, the agency indicated that it is working on more corrections to tax returns to send a second batch of refunds in mid-June.

The entity announced that the review process will be carried out in two phases with the simplest statements first.

“The IRS plans to issue the next set of refunds in mid-June. The return review and correction processing will continue through the summer as the IRS continues to review the simpler returns and then moves to the more complex returns, ”the IRS specified.

On May 14, the office formally announced the start of the correction process to calculate refunds eligible Americans.

Under the new law, taxpayers who earned less than $ 150,000 in modified adjusted gross income can exclude part of unemployment compensation from their income or up to $ 10,200 per person or up to $ 10,200 for each spouse (up to $ 20,400) for married couples filing jointly with the IRS.

“Taxpayers who have qualifying children who become eligible for the EITC (Earned Income Credit) after the exclusion is calculated they may have to file an amended return to claim new benefits. The IRS can adjust tax returns for those who are single with no children and who are eligible for the EITC. The IRS can also adjust the tax returns in which the EITC was claimed and the qualifying children were identified ”, alerted the entity about the process to obtain the refund.

