Starting Monday, the State of Mexico will leave the green traffic light

NEZAHUALCÓYOTL. Starting Monday, the State of Mexico will return to a yellow traffic light, according to the Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo Maza through social networks.

This, after the entity increased the demand for hospital care, when registering an increase in infections by covid-19, only in Nezahualcóyotl the mayor indicated that there are up to 119 cases in one day.

In Naucalpan hospitals the increase in patients has been reported, because while three weeks ago one or two were admitted a week, there are currently up to 40 patients.

In your message through the social media, the state president indicated that the measures should be reinforced, “let’s not lower our guard.”

In recent days, the highest number of infections has occurred among young people, so the Health Secretary state called on the population not to relax sanitary measures.

He stressed the importance of reinforcing the correct use of face masks in public places, constant hand washing or sanitization and healthy distance, as all this allows reducing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The agency stressed that, in the case of the population between 18 and 39 years old, the risk of becoming ill is latent, but in addition, they can transmit the virus to their loved ones, friends or people with whom they have contact, with a greater risk of complications serious for those who suffer from any disease.

Given this, he urged to avoid social events, meetings or parties, as well as to go to places where crowds are generated, “because preventive measures are relaxed.”

It should be noted that every weekend, the Ecatepec City Council carries out deterrence operations for parties and meetings in bars, since it is not allowed and it is where the greatest number of young people are concentrated without respecting the protection protocols.

SINALOA, A RED

With more than 500 daily infections in recent days, Sinaloa returns to the red epidemiological traffic light, starting Monday, July 19, and at least until August 1, health authorities reported.

The Secretary of State Health, Efrén Encinas Torres, indicated that in the next few days they will announce the new sanitary measures, but for now, he asked the population to abide by the basic recommendations.

He assured that complications have been minor, despite the increase in cases, because 56% of the population is already vaccinated, which represents more than 1.7 million doses.

However, the relaxation of citizens has been greater and has generated a high rate of infections.

The authorities reported that the municipalities with the most cases are Culiacán with 2 thousand 63 patients; followed by Mazatlán, with 517; Ahome, with 429; Navolato, 200; 166, Elota with 155, Escuinapa with 141 and Guasave with 119.

The other ten municipalities in the state have less than a hundred cases, but all have active patients, and more than 700 suspected cases, with 40 percent of Covid beds occupied.

So far in the pandemic, there have been 49 thousand 73 cases, and 6 thousand 606 deaths in Sinaloa.

-With information from Jesús Bustamante

* In the following link you will find the latest news