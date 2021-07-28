Starting in September, the Washington Post will force its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

15 minutes. Workers at The Washington Post newspaper will have to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return to the office, the newspaper’s editor reported in a letter Tuesday.

Starting September 13, newspaper employees will have to return to the office 3 days a week. In that regard, editor Fred Ryan urged them to “move quickly to coordinate vaccination“if they have not yet been inoculated.

Expressing his “gratitude and admiration for the exceptional work that all The Washington Post teams have done during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan recalled that the newspaper’s priority is”the health, safety and well-being of employees“For this reason, remote work was established. In addition, workers were helped with 2 bonuses to offset the cost of setting up a home office.

Likewise, he pointed out that as the necessary improvements are made in the facilities and after the progressive voluntary return that is carried out in several stages, “our plan is to require all Washington Post employees to show proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19“That will be the condition to be able to work as of the return to the office on September 13.

The measure will also apply to postal workers, contractors and guests wishing to enter the offices, Ryan added. Similarly, he explained that people with religious or medical reasons not to get vaccinated should contact the Human Resources office.

Finally, the editor noted that they will continue to “take all necessary precautions to ensure a safe work environment.”