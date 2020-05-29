At Sony they will be “recommending” developers to take advantage of that compatibility.

The new PlayStation 4 video games that are planned to be released from July should becompatibleAlso with PS5, or at least, it is a “recommendation” that Sony has extended to the creatives who work on its gaming platform, as Eurogamer, who has internal documentation from the Japanese company, has learned.

PS5 has already announced that it will be backward compatible with most great PS4 gamesAlways taking into account this information not confirmed by PlayStation, the mention refers to the essential certification process to obtain permission to publish on the console. All games that request thecertification from July 13, they must also be compatible with PlayStation 5, which Sony clarifies, means that they must have intact all the options seen in the original video game.

Although this measure is not mandatory for games that have been certified before the stated date, PlayStation “strongly recommend” that these titles also add compatibility with PS5. To better exemplify this move, a long-awaited game like Ghost of Tsushima premieres in July, but will have passed certification before the stated date. This means that it would not be required to be compatible with PS5, although being as it is one of the great exclusives of PlayStation, it is logical to think that it will be part of the catalog of the future console of the Japanese company.

To facilitate the work of creatives, Sony already added an option last April that allows developers to check in their development kits if a game works well on PlayStation 5. Discarding compatibility with platforms prior to PS4, weeks ago It was announced that PS5 will be backward compatible with most of the 4,000 PS4 games, although not all will be available from the start.

