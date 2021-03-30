Started the week with bullish sentiment for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the rest of the cryptos

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, started the week with bullish sentiment and is trading at $ 57,750, growing 4.91% in the last 24 hours, according to data recorded by our Crypto Online tool. In this regard, it can be noted that, the price of BTC has risen just over USD 3,000 since Reuters reported today, Visa’s decision to allow the use of the USDC stablecoin to settle transactions on its payment network.

USDC is the second largest stablecoin, with a market capitalization of approximately $ 11 billion. According to Reuters, by adding support for stablecoin, Visa has eliminated the need to convert cryptocurrencies into traditional money to settle transactions on its network.

The latest Visa news comes five days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the power maker would accept Bitcoin as payment for its cars. At the time, BTC jumped from $ 54,700 to over $ 56,000. Only to pay off amid increased uncertainty before the monthly options expire on Friday.

With options expiration now out of the way, the Bitcoin price gains seen at press time appear sustainable in the short term. Especially with the data indicating that bullish sentiment for BTC and the crypto market will continue.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and the rest of the market, rise

Similar to what was seen in the case of Bitcoin, for this March 29 we also have other cryptocurrencies that are on the rise. With quite modest earnings.

Such is the case of currencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Ripple’s XRP, Uniswap (UNI), THETA, Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar (XLM), Crypto.com (CRO), Solana (SOL), and more. Which have gains between 2% and 7% this March 29.

However, the most notable cases at the time of writing are those of Klaytn (KLAY) and Kusama (KSM). Which are on the rise with gains of 22% and 15% respectively.

In the case of the first exponent, it is a digital currency that has been in circulation for just over a year, which records all-time highs on March 29, trading at about USD 4.14 per unit. While Kusama is another slightly similar case, with the difference that its token is trading at about $ 560 at the time of publication.

90% of BTC Mining Comes From “Dirty Energy,” Says Miami Mayor

Most Bitcoin (BTC) is mined outside of the United States using “dirty energy,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suárez.

Suarez discussed the environmental implications of Bitcoin mining in a podcast episode with crypto journalist Laura Shin. The mayor said the United States should mine more BTC for national security reasons.

“Part of the problem with Bitcoin is that 90% is not made in the United States. 90% is done in countries that have dirty energy. So that is the reason why it is considered a dirty activity, “said Suárez.

The official argued that the US would improve this situation by providing its supply of clean renewable energy to Bitcoin mining and data centers. “We get nuclear energy, so we have clean energy. A clean energy supply that is essentially limitless, ”he said.

Miami could establish a Bitcoin mining center as part of this national security and / or environmental conservation goal, Suarez said.

Recall that, Suárez is known as one of the leading proponents of the crypto industry in the United States, supporting multiple crypto initiatives in Miami, including proposals that allow Miami residents to pay taxes and receive salaries in Bitcoin.

