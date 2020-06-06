PS Now is the PlayStation streaming service that offers a large catalog of over 700 PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2 games so you can enjoy them at your leisure with proposals for all kinds of audiences. The best news about this great library of titles at your fingertips is that you can start enjoying it totally free.

That you can enjoy more than 700 games for free? Yes, indeed, thanks to the 7 days trial from PlayStation Now you can access great games like Metro: Exodus, Dishonored 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, Rainbow Six: Siege or The Evil Within 2, among many others, on your PlayStation 4 or on your PC. And, although many people do not know it, PlayStation Now is also totally PC compatible, so you can play these great games even if you don’t have the console. Further, new titles are added every month that join this great catalog.

To make matters worse, the Days of Play promotion that is active until next June 17 In digital format, it allows you to get PlayStation Now at a reduced price through the PlayStation Store.

Only until June 17, a whole year of PSNow for € 41.90

And is that if you jump for the 12-month subscription plan for PlayStation Now from now until June 17, you can get it with a 30% off. This causes its usual price of € 59.99 to drop to € 41.90, while if you prefer the 3-month subscription you can also get it at a discount, leaving it in just € 19.99. With this you can have access to more than 700 games from its catalog and stream them without taking up space on the disk of your console, if it is PlayStation 4 your preferred option for it.

In addition, the process to acquire PlayStation Now through the PlayStation Store is very simple and you can do it from the official PlayStation app on your mobile: just by pressing the PlayStation Store button in the main menu, you will already have access to the PS Now panel and access the subscription plan that best suits your needs or the 7-day free trial.

Discover the more than 700 games available on PS Now that you can play for FREE

You will probably want to know what the complete catalog that PlayStation Now offers you to be able to enjoy them from today and is that if you acquire the trial version, you will be able to play any of those you see in the official list of the service instantly. One of the most striking, especially if your platform is PC, is Marvel’s Spider-ManSince it can only be enjoyed on PlayStation 4 and it is a perfect opportunity for you to discover the game of Marvel superhero if you do not have the console. Another example is Bloodborne, which is also available only on the Sony console and that you can enjoy streaming on your PC.

It is best to take a look at the full list of games to see for yourself everything you can start playing right now. Without a doubt, it is an exceptional occasion and you should not miss it, so do not think about it much and get PS Now before June 17 to take advantage of the Days of Play discount.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

