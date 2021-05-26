Around the World Tour of the Women’s Race arrives. Until Sunday you can add kilometers to achieve the challenge of overcoming 40,008 routes. Among all the participants we raffle a Polar Unite and 5 JVC headphones.

May 25, 2021 (10:50 CET)

Start the Around the World Women’s Race!

You still have time to sign up for virtual challenge to add kilometers through the official app and achieve the challenge of overcoming the 40,008 kilometers traveled between all of them, or what is the same, going around the earth completely. With this action the Central Dairy Asturian Woman Race joins the celebration of International Day of Action for Women’s Health May 28.

Among all the participants who add kilometers (running or walking) we will raffle a Polar Unite (complete ultralight training heart rate monitor helps you sleep better, optimize your training and lead a more balanced life) and five JVC wireless headphones. What’s more Oxygen Sport Online give all participants a month of free access to your online fitness class platform where you will find Yoga and Pilates, GAP, Cardio Training, WeCombat or Cardio Step, and of course the fun classes of WeDance.

HOW TO TAKE PART?

1-REGISTER ON THE WOMEN’S CAREER WEBSITE.

You have three registration options: free, with an individual gift pack or with a special pack. In all registrations you can do voluntarily economic contributions to Four beneficiary foundations of this solidarity challenge: GEICAM Group (Research in breast cancer), AECOSAR (Spanish Association with osteoporosis and osteoarthritis), Spanish Heart Foundation Y Women for Health.

2-DOWNLOAD THE APP ON YOUR PHONE.

Once the registration is done you will receive an access code in order to use the App. Remember that if you participated in the 2020 Virtual Woman Race you must uninstall the App and install the new App that we have in operation. These are the download links:

Android App Download: Download App

App download for iOS: Download app

If you are one of those who prefer to run without a mobile phone, you can do it in two clicks by uploading your exported activity in GPX or FIT format from the Garmin website, Strava, … through the following link: Register your activity carried out with a GPS watch

3-LET’S ADD KILOMETERS!

From today until next Sunday, May 30, every time you go for a walk or a run, remember to activate participation in the App or save your GPX to add kilometers. The objective of trying to reach these 40,008 kilometers and go around the world is promote physical exercise and healthy life among women. Thank you for your collaboration and for being part of this challenge!

