Start shooting the movie with this photo

‘Black adam‘has officially started filming with Dwayne johnson as the protagonist and Jaume Collet-Serra as director. Upcoming DC Comics movies, from ‘The Flash’ to ‘Aquaman 2’.

After the multiple delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the hopeful streaming premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on HBO, the DC Comics superheroes are ready to open a new stage. And there will not be missing Black Adam, who has just officially started his filming. The superhero will be played by Dwayne johnson in a film directed by Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra, a regular in Hollywood, and where we will meet a new character born in comics and who makes his debut, finally, on the big screen.

Johnson has shared an image that confirms this expected start of the recordings, with a message full of enthusiasm. “We have a production team full of stars: incredibly talented, strong, committed and focused on raising the bar and offering something SPECIAL for the world,” the actor wrote on his Instagram profile, where he also praised Collet’s work. -Serra and also from the cinematographer, the Oscar nominee Lawrence Sher (‘Joker’). “We are making history, I am so excited and what a humble moment to share this with you – we are officially beginning DAY 1 of filming for ‘Black Adam.’

Johnson will share a cast with Noah centineo, Sarah shahi, Aldis hodge, Pierce brosnan, Quintessa swindell Y James Cusati-Moyer. The script is provided by Rory haines Y Sohrab Noshirvani (who has written the recent ‘The Mauritanian’), along with Adam Sztykiel (who already worked with Johnson on ‘Rampage’), based on the stories and characters created on paper by CC Beck Y Otto Binder. Unfortunately, ‘Black Adam’ will still take more than a year to reach screens around the world: its release date is, at the moment, set for July 29, 2022. The wait will be long, but we hope it will be worth it.

