Mexico City.- The productions of Televisa activities resumed and this week began the recording of the soap opera La Mexicana and El Güero, starring Itatí Cantoral, Juan Soler and Luis Roberto Guzmán.

The new production of Nicandro Diaz, started recordings this Tuesday on forums 10 and 15 of Televisa San Ángel. The team implemented all necessary sanitary measures.

Before starting the recordings of this soap opera, the traditional blessing ceremony was held, given by Father Pedro Rocha.

On this first day of the call, Itatí Cantoral, Juan Soler, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Jacqueline Andere, Patricio Castillo, Nora Salinas met at both forums.

Laura Vignatti, Julio Camejo, Gala Montes, Montserrat Marañón, Rodrigo Abed, Elaine Haro and Rodrigo Brand also attended.

La Mexicana y El Güero is a melodrama with a touch of comedy.

It tells the story of Andrea Ibarrola (Itatí Cantoral), a professional swindler who learns that Tyler Somers (Juan Soler), an American millionaire, suffers from the death of his adoptive mother, who on his deathbed asks him to look for his biological mother in Mexico.

La Mexicana y El Güero is based on the original work of Víctor Carrasco and Vicente Sabattini, whose free version is by Kary Fajer and

the adaptation of Gerardo Luna.

The stage direction will be in charge of Víctor Rodríguez and Aurelio Ávila, and the camera direction will be Gabriel Vázquez Bulman and Alejandro Frutos.

The soap opera will be released soon, by the stars, at 8:30 at night.

