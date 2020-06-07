The “new normal” began this Saturday on the beaches of the Algarve and the Lisbon region; will gradually spread throughout the rest of the country

Although beach breaks have been common for a month, the bathing season officially started this Saturday in Portugal, where the “new normal”In the arena after the contingency by coronavirus COVID-19.

The season began this Saturday on the beaches of the Algarve (south) and the region of Lisbon and it will gradually spread throughout the rest of the country until the end of the month, when all the portuguese coast You will have to follow the defined rules to be able to take a bath and sunbathe safely.

Between the Portuguese who did not want to miss the opening was the president of the country, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a fan of bathing in the sea who has accustomed his compatriots to his images in swimming trunks.

The head of the state traveled to the ericeira beach, north of Lisbon, where he plunged into the cold waters of the Atlantic.

After the bath, with a mask, appealed in statements to journalists to “use the beach and the bathing season with caution and small steps.”

It is not the first time that it has done so since the pandemic. Rebelo de Sousa had already been captured by cameras on other beaches in the country in recent weeks, always with a mask out of the water, to give an example of how to enjoy the sun, sand and sea in a pandemic.

In Ericeira, as in the rest of the beaches of the Algarve and from Lisbon, the Portuguese met this Saturday with posters to remember the main rules to follow: distance of 1.5 meters between bathers, 3 meters between umbrellas and awnings and disinfection mandatory hands on arrival at the arena.

“We can do everything as long as we do it with security“Said the Prime Minister, the socialist António Costa, today, in statements to the press on a beach in the Algarve, where he assured that, if the established rules are followed,” the beach will be as beneficial to our health as it always has been. “

Above all, the aim is to avoid overcrowding in the sandbanks and promote visits to areas with a low concentration of bathers.

For this, the Portuguese Government has opted for a mobile application in which the level of occupation of the beaches can be consulted in real time.

“Info Praia” collects information provided by cameras, data from communication operators and other sources for, with a color system of traffic light, show which beaches are the clearest.

Although there won’t be fines nor a close watch, the law includes the possibility of ordering the closure of beaches where they are systematically identified excessive accumulations of people.

Despite these restrictions, Portugal ensures that there is room for everyone: along the country’s more than 900 kilometers of coastline, there may be simultaneously more than 850,000 people enjoying the beach without crowds, the Prime Minister recalled this Saturday.

The Portuguese and tourists who visit the Portuguese coast this summer should also wear a mask in the beach bag.

