Starting this Tuesday, Google Play Music users will be able to easily transfer their song libraries, preferences and playlists to YouTube Music.

At the moment users will be able to access both services In order for them to have enough time to transfer their content and get used to YouTube Music, so the limit to access Google Play Music will be announced later this year.

Simple transfer and transition

Google Play Music users will receive an email with detailed instructions to transfer all their record, content and podcasts from that service to the new access points.

You can start transferring your music library to YouTube Music by following these instructions:

Download the YouTube Music app (iOS / Android) .Click the button to transfer from YouTube Music. This will carry the uploads, purchases, songs and albums you added, the playlists you subscribed to, the content you marked “Like” and “I don’t like”, the selected stations and your personal preferences. Immediately updated recommendations on the YouTube Music main screen and you will be notified with an email and a notification when the transfer is complete and the songs are in the “Library” tab.

In this video you will find all the details of the transfer process.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital