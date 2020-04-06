The ACB League launches this Monday the #LaMejorAsistencia campaign, a charity auction to raise funds for the fight against the health emergency of COVID-19. All funds will go to the Red Cross campaign #NuestraMejorVictoria, sponsored by Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol.

The auction will start at 8:45 p.m. on Ebay Solidario, and all products can be accessed from http://www.acb.com/lamejorasistencia, and will last until Saturday 11, also at 8:45 p.m.

A total of 30 unreachable treasures for fans will go on auction and thanks to the #LaMejorAsistencia campaign they can be purchased. Among them, Llull’s shirt from the final of the last World Cup in China, the ball signed for the first gold in a Eurobasket in 2009 (Víctor Claver), the ball with which the Toronto Raptors won the NBA a year ago (Sergio Scariolo) , sneakers personalized by Oklahoma with the colors of Barça and the flag of Spain (Álex Abrines) or other wonders.

Two other jewels from the auction will feature Kobe Bryant. Moisés Israel, president of Sportyou has donated sneakers signed by the legend, and Martín Redondo a hand-painted jacket in honor of the NBA legend. In addition, not everything is basketball: Darko Peric, Helsinki at the Casa de Papel, brings us the signed mask of the Netflix series, among other products.

The goal: fight coronavirus

In this way, the ACB becomes involved in the fight to defeat the COVID-19 virus. Thus, the basketball competition joins the initiative of Pau Gasol and Rafa Nadal whose objective is to raise 11 million euros for the Red Cross project.

A bank account has been set up for those fans who want to make a direct contribution to the #NuestraMejorVictoria project of the Red Cross. Answer: ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225.