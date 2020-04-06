The ACB League launches this Monday the #LaMejorAsistencia campaign, a charity auction to raise funds for the fight against the health emergency of COVID-19. All funds will go to the Red Cross campaign #NuestraMejorVictoria, sponsored by Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol.
The auction will start at 8:45 p.m. on Ebay Solidario, and all products can be accessed from http://www.acb.com/lamejorasistencia, and will last until Saturday 11, also at 8:45 p.m.
A total of 30 unreachable treasures for fans will go on auction and thanks to the #LaMejorAsistencia campaign they can be purchased. Among them, Llull’s shirt from the final of the last World Cup in China, the ball signed for the first gold in a Eurobasket in 2009 (Víctor Claver), the ball with which the Toronto Raptors won the NBA a year ago (Sergio Scariolo) , sneakers personalized by Oklahoma with the colors of Barça and the flag of Spain (Álex Abrines) or other wonders.
I also join #TheBestAssistance from @ACBCOM to support the initiative of @Pau Gasol Y @Rafael Nadal from #OurBestVictory
I’m joining @ACBCOM #TheBestAssistance to support @Pau Gasol and @Rafael Nadal initiative #OurBestVictory pic.twitter.com/3OwtSrEaMv
– Jose Manuel Calderon (@JmCalderon) April 6, 2020
The @ACBCOM is going to start a charity auction to help the project #cruzrojaresponde sponsored by @Rafael Nadal Y @Pau Gasol 🙌🏽
This is my grain of sand.
To bid !! pic.twitter.com/4OkDu9cyiZ
– Sergio Llull (@ 23Llull) April 6, 2020
Two other jewels from the auction will feature Kobe Bryant. Moisés Israel, president of Sportyou has donated sneakers signed by the legend, and Martín Redondo a hand-painted jacket in honor of the NBA legend. In addition, not everything is basketball: Darko Peric, Helsinki at the Casa de Papel, brings us the signed mask of the Netflix series, among other products.
The goal: fight coronavirus
In this way, the ACB becomes involved in the fight to defeat the COVID-19 virus. Thus, the basketball competition joins the initiative of Pau Gasol and Rafa Nadal whose objective is to raise 11 million euros for the Red Cross project.
A bank account has been set up for those fans who want to make a direct contribution to the #NuestraMejorVictoria project of the Red Cross. Answer: ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225.