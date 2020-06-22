Just use a shortcut in the address bar to start a video call on Google Meet.

Google’s tricks make it easier for us to use the company’s numerous platforms and services. Without going any further, in this article we help you discover a very simple trick with which you can start Google video calls in a second from your computer through Hangouts Meet, its video conferencing service.

It is possible that during the last months, and due to the coronavirus, you have increased the use of this tool specially designed to Unite business and school members through virtual meetings. If you continue to use Meet to make video calls, you should know this simple trick that we explain below.

Start Google video calls in a second with this great trick

You don’t need any special technology knowledge to enjoy this shortcut to open Google Meet video calls in a second. Revealed by PocketNow, this trick is yet another example of the ease of use with which Google wants to characterize Hangouts Meet to dominate the world of video calling platforms.

In this case, the shortcut comes exclusively to your computer. Even if you have downloaded the Meet app for Android, the trick will not do its job. Without further delay, we will explain step by step how to start a Google video call in a second.

1st- Open the browser on your computer.

2nd- In the address bar write « meet.new » and hit enter. Automatically, you will access Google Meet and start a new virtual meeting.

3º- Click on « Join Now » to enter the meeting and share the link with those users you want to invite to the video call.

That’s it, you don’t have to do anything else to have a virtual meeting in Hangouts Meet on your computer. As we have explained to you, the shortcut is to enter « meet.new » in the address bar of the browser. In a second, you’ll access a new Meet video call where you can invite whoever you want. By the way, if you are logged in to multiple Google accounts, you just have to add to the shortcut “/ 1” or “/ 2” to choose from which account you want to do the meeting.

This is not the first shortcut that Google creates to quickly access its services. For example, you can search in the browser « Docs.new » to go directly to editing a new Google document. It works even with external platforms, since if you are looking for « Playlist.new » the browser will take you to the creation of a new Spotify playlist. Interesting, right?

This is just one of the many tricks that your Android hides, discover them all in our special Cheats section!

