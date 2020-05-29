Generate extra money with the support of digital platforms where you can offer your products, services, and even your knowledge online. In addition to unemployment, reports emerged on the internet of the reduction of salaries of various employees, as an extraordinary and apparently temporary measure to face the situation of the pandemic.

Given the adverse scenario, digital platforms could become an important source of income for those affected, and for small businesses that have had to close due to isolation measures.

You can start from your home if you know the necessary tools. Photo: Pixabay

But before building a startup, Santiago Zavala, a partner of 500 Startups, advises starting a startup project little by little so that it develops properly.

Many people are reimagining their businesses, or taking out some ideas they had out there to get them going, but sometimes you have to go slow and then accelerate. I think people want to do everything right now, but my advice is to plan what I’m going to do, for whom, how, and have the discipline to do it in order.

Before using a technology tool for my project, what should I consider?

There are “analog” tools that are very good, such as the ‘Business Model Canvas’, which is a map that helps you define your client, suppliers, what your business is (who you are) and it is very useful to think about what you will do before you throw yourself into the void.

The other recommendation falls on discipline. It is inspired by the agile methodology used by software developers and which consists of having a daily session, or at worst a weekly session, where you sit down to think about what you did in the previous week, what you will do that day, which one It is the real goal of that day and if you work with a team, see what everyone is doing, if they really work in an orderly way, and if they are meeting objectives.

And what else should I take into account to offer my service or product on a digital platform?

Consider the so-called “Unit Economics”, which implies the cost of each of the parties to serve a customer, (and direct income), so that you are sure that you do not lose out with what you offer.

Online platforms have evolved into digital displays to offer various products and services, such as selling crafts, food or homemade desserts, and even offering the professional experience of people to work independently from home. Here we show you some examples.

1. Food, desserts and more

Share your talent in the kitchen with your neighbors. There are applications like Savorly in which you can offer what you prepare at home to take your first steps in opening a restaurant or inn. You determine when to sell your dishes and how often and the platform charges a commission of 20 percent plus VAT for each order and is responsible for collecting the food and delivering it to diners at the available CDMX city halls.

For confectionery, another option is Canasta Rosa, where you can offer your desserts when opening your store at no cost, although the platform charges 5 percent on the list price of the product, in addition to which you must pay 3.5 percent of the processor digital payment (PayPal, credit cards). In addition to food, this platform facilitates the purchase and sale of artisan products, so you can offer a wide variety of items.

2. Talent at home

If you master a trade, you can offer your service at GetNinjas. Due to the contingency, many of the registered workers have offered remote consultancies, either through a phone call or video conference, for example to assist users during the repair of some damage to the home.

On the other hand, if you want to share your experience and knowledge with others, plan your course, record it on video and offer it on platforms like Udemy. If you need a guide, Udemy has free courses on the proper way to train your course, with spreadsheets and real examples.

3. Sell a little of everything

If you have a small business that had to close due to contingencies, or you always dreamed of selling something, here you will find a couple of alternatives.

Bazarama charges only a 9 percent commission for each sale in your store, with no additional annual or monthly costs. Create your store for free and learn to open it step by step with the guide of a video offered by the platform. To maximize the reach of your store, you can link it through Facebook, Instagram or on your website.

The second option is focused on independent sellers. Etsy is an international online marketplace where users find products such as jewelry, clothing and footwear, home, party supplies, toys, art, collectibles, and more.

Please note that Etsy has a $ 0.20 fee to advertise your products for four months, or until their existence ends. Plus, there’s the 5 percent fee for every PayPal transaction. And if you advertise your articles with offsite advertising, that is, they are published in the results of search engines and social media applications such as Facebook, you pay a 15 percent fee when you make a sale thanks to these types of ads.

4. Social payments

For those who offer their products or services independently through social networks, there are platforms that help them collect remotely and securely.

For example, the Mexican startup Clip recently enabled the Remote Payments function. To use it, you must download the Clip app, enter the amount of the sale and select the clip. With this, a link is generated that you can share to your client by mail, SMS, WhatsApp or other social networks. Once the payment is generated, the seller receives the money within 48 hours. The commission is 3.6 percent plus VAT and the client does not need to download the app to make the payment.

Another platform that offers a similar service is Mercado Pago. Like Clip, in addition to having devices that serve as physical terminals, it offers the tool to create a league and charge for social networks, email or WhatsApp. The commission rate for each payment varies according to the term in which you want to receive the money: to receive the amount of the sale at that moment, you pay 3.49 percent plus 4 pesos; to receive it in 14 days, you pay 3.19 percent plus four pesos; and to receive it in 30 days, you pay 2.95 percent plus 4 pesos. These rates do not include VAT.

5. Reliable deliveries

Once the transaction is completed in exchange for your product, you should consider the appropriate courier service to deliver it to your client. In addition to companies like DHL or Estafeta, there are courier startups that could help you.

With a presence in CDMX, Puebla, Pachuca, Toluca, Cuernavaca and Querétaro, 99 minutes offers you the location of your package in real time, and if your client prefers to pay on delivery for the mistrust of buying online, you can do so. This platform offers different delivery times, such as 99 minutes, same day, next day, and even CO2 Free to reduce pollution.

Another company that offers the messaging service is iVoy, with coverage in CDMX and Guadalajara. It even offers its platform specifically for e-commerce to make deliveries the same day the purchase was completed, the next day and express, with real-time tracking of the order and adaptability to the size of your e-commerce.

