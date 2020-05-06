What you should know

More than 30,000 people in the tri-state area have died from COVID-19, although authorities acknowledge that the actual number is likely to be higher; with probable New York deaths included, New York state deaths would exceed 25,000 alone. Still, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are moving forward with their reopening strategies; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will launch its COVID-19 summer activity plan in the coming days. The New York City subway system began its unprecedented overnight shutdown Wednesday morning, a measure to allow disinfection of all trains in your fleet to better protect essential workers

NEW YORK – In New York City, the epicenter of the national coronavirus outbreak, the road to reopening continued Wednesday with another unprecedented shutdown, the subway night service.

The city halted its historic night service beginning at 1 a.m. to allow meticulous cleaning and disinfection of trains and stations, a mission to improve the deteriorating conditions that Governor Andrew Cuomo described as a “disgusting” situation for essential workers. they use the trains to get to work every day

The governor said that one of his two biggest nightmares in the midst of this crisis was that healthcare workers, first responders and other key front-line personnel decided to stay home. The other nightmare was not being able to stop the spread. New York has shown it can do the latter, Cuomo said.

Total and new daily hospitalizations have been declining slowly but steadily for days, along with the number of critically ill patients. Daily death tolls, while still staggering, are noticeably hundreds less each day than a few weeks ago.

The trains, which had been running on a reduced schedule since the virus’ rapid rise in late March, will now stop at 1 a.m. at 5 a.m. every day. New York Police have assigned more than 1,000 officers to secure many of the system’s 472 stations, as fewer than 200 can be physically locked up.

Teams of police and nurses are being dispatched to 29 stations to awaken homeless people from departing trains and help them find shelter. For a long time on city subways, homeless people have been more notorious on trains lately, with passenger numbers of more than 90 percent.

The strike makes some people wonder if service will ever resume overnight through a system with liquidity problems. Cuomo promised Tuesday that he will return when the pandemic ends.

If we remove the New York metropolitan area’s progress against coronavirus out of the equation, the numbers show that the rest of the United States would be moving in the wrong direction, with the known infection rate increasing even as states move to lift their locks, an Associated Press analysis found on Tuesday shows.

According to Johns Hopkins figures, new confirmed infections per day exceed 20,000 and deaths per day far exceed 1,000. Public health officials caution that not flattening the curve and reducing the infection rate in places could lead to far more deaths, perhaps tens of thousands, as people are allowed to go out and reopen businesses.

Painfully aware of the price of progress, the governors of New York and New Jersey say they will not rush to reopen their states. Both say they are eager to do so. They just don’t want to go through the process of the past three months again, ever.

That’s the time it took a virus relatively unknown to science last fall to kill more than 30,500 people in the tri-state area, and more than 71,400 people in the country.

“There is no magic wand, there is no recipe other than social distancing,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Tuesday. “If you are one of the people wanting to open, 385 entered the New Jersey hospital yesterday with COVID-19. We hope everyone will get out of there, but sadly the data says not everyone will.”

New York State alone has lost more than 25,000 people, including the 5,383 probable deaths in New York City. Even without those probable virus deaths, the state has confirmed 19,645 lives lost to COVID-19, 13,815 from the five districts. New Jersey has lost more to the virus than in all its combined wars: 8.44 as of Tuesday. The figure in Connecticut eclipsed 2,600 the same day.

Infections have been confirmed in more than 482,000 people locally: 321,192 in New York, 130,593 in New Jersey and 30,621 in Connecticut, although the actual number could make them sick.

