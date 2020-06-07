In the third and last installment of this serial, the count of those presences that still continue among us is concluded and that thanks to their work in front of the cameras, as heroines or as villains, they became protagonists of one of the most fruitful stages of the national cinematography.

Currently, although some have already withdrawn from all public activity, their presence and work continue to be appreciated thanks to television and the possibility of appreciating their work in front of the cameras thanks to retransmissions, which has allowed their name , their presence and their work are not diluted with the passage of time and that, on the contrary, they are appreciated as protagonists of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.





Ana Luisa Peluffo

Remembered for having starred in the first nude in Mexican cinema, Ana Luisa de Jesús Quintana Paz Peluffo, better known simply as Ana Luisa Peluffo, born on October 9, 1929, is a prolific Mexican actress of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

Originally from the State of Querétaro, Peluffo debuted with a small role in the American film Tarzan and the Mermaids of 1948, under the direction of Robert Florey, but with a photograph of the Mexican Gabriel Figueroa, the film is relevant because it was the last in the that the actor Johnny Weissmuller, served as “Tarzan”.

On his return to Mexico, he participated in the tapes La Venenosa, from 1949 and Orquídeas para mi wife, in 1954, however, it was in 1955 when he consecrated himself in national cinema, as it was in the tape La Fuerza del Desire, in the who personified a model, who stripped off her clothes for what is now considered the first nude made in Mexican cinema.

Regarding the scene, the historian has commented: “My body was not wonderful, but it was aesthetic,” she assured in an interview for the cover of the magazine Somos in October 2001. While she also revealed that, “on the street they demanded of me: ‘What an outrage, what a shame!’ ”He told El Universal in 2017.

Recognized for the revealing sequence, Ana Luisa repeated the feat in the films El seductor, from 1955; The illegitimate one year later and finally in La Diana Cazadora, a film that gave rise to the myth, which was later proven to be false, that she had been the model for the eponymous statue located on the Paseo de la Reforma in the City of Mexico.

Between 1948 and 2010, Peluffo participated in 63 films, in which he shared credits with actors such as Fernando Allende, Margarita Gralia, Ramón Gay, Cuco Sánchez, Germán Valdés “Tin Tan”, Manuel “El Loco” Valdés and Valentín Trujillo , to name a few.

In addition to her film career, Ana Luisa also participated in 17 soap operas, the most prominent being Oyuki’s Sin, Marimar, María Isabel and Contra Wind and Tide; in addition to two participations in the series Mujeres Asesinas and El Mariachi, respectively. In theater he did not have such an active participation, as he limited himself to three stagings.

In 1975, the actress won her first Silver Goddess as Best Actress, and it was not until 1996 that they would give it back to her, this time for her Long Career. In August 2011, he received the Homenaje a los Grandes del Espectáculo award from the Hipódromo de las Américas in conjunction with ANDA, in recognition of his artistic career.

“At my age one greatly appreciates the affection or any celebration that they do to him, be it from our compatriots or people from abroad, one is very grateful”, he assured Notimex on that occasion, and highlighted his gratitude for having received him in life.

Currently, Ana Luis Peluffo, who also developed a fascination for painting, is withdrawn from cameras and reflectors, lives in her house in Cuernavaca, where she dedicates herself to taking care of her garden.





Manuel “El Loco” Valdés

Popularly known as “El Loco”, Fernando Manuel Alfonso Gómez de Valdés y Castillo, is a renowned actor and comedian of the last stage of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, as well as belonging to a family of great histrions: his brothers Germán Valdés ” Tin Tan “, Ramón Valdés (Don Ramón in the program“ El Chavo del Ocho ”) and Antonio Valdés Castillo, in addition to some of their children who maintain artistic activity, among them, the singer Cristian Castro, Pedro Valdés, former vocalist of the band heavy metal consummatum est and actor Marcos Valdés.

Born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, on January 29, 1931, Manuel “El Loco Valdés, began his career in 1949, when he participated in the movie Calabacitas Tiernas; which was followed by Oh love, how have you put me! from 1951 and Passionate, a year later.

Noted for his outgoing personality with which he broke with different conventions of both cinema and television, due to his characteristic humor and mischief, Valdés participated in 62 films, some of that golden age of cinema, although he is remembered more in light comedies produced in the 1970s and also made appearances of sub-genre films such as Midnight Dolls and Las cariñosas, both from 1979.

In theater he also had important collaborations such as in Airplanes, alongside Ignacio López Tarso; Don Juan Tenorio, with the late Paco Stanley; and in Divas forever, with the stars Lyn May, Princesa Yamal and Wanda Seux.

Although his most porlific facet was in national cinematography, Manuel is best known for being the central figure in comedy programs on open television such as El show del Loco Valdés, Variedades de Midnight and Operación Ja Ja, a production in which he met Verónica Castro, mother of her son Cristian.

In 2015, he participated in the production of the animated film Selección Canina, directed by Nathan Sinfuentes and Carlos Pimentel, in which he performed the dobale for the character “Lobo Perreda”, and until 2018 was the paret of the airplanes season.

At the beginning of 2020, he celebrated his 89th birthday with his family and friends, in this meeting, his grandson Iván Valdés spoke with the media to announce the production of a biographical series of the histrion, as well as a documentary, although he stressed that they were different projects.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, “El Loco” remains in total isolation, but based on an agreement with his children, he maintains telephone communication with them: “We, what we are doing, all the brothers, are in telephone contact with him and asks us to stay home. Sometimes he answers, sometimes he can’t because he is tired, ”his son Marco told the“ First-hand ”program in late May.





Titina Romay

María Cristina Rodríguez Maz, known simply as Titina Romay, was literally born as part of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, since her father is film director Joselito Rodríguez, who was already famous for directing the film ¡Ay Jalisco, no you crack!

Titina started her career as a little girl in the 1943 film The Little Mother, a drama of self-denial and extreme suffering, starring Evita Muñez “Chachita”, however, it was not until 5 years after Romay continued her career in films like Opium and black angels, which became his insignia, and which also earned him an Ariel for Best Children’s Performance.

Although her filmography barely exceeds two dozen productions, Titina Romay gained popularity for her performances on tapes of the sub-genre of wrestlers, alongside Huracán Ramírez, she also stood out as a singer and participated in both the film versions of her father’s Little Black Angels, in 1948, as in the 1970 soap opera; and her new film version, also from 1970, had to be characterized as a woman of color in all of them.

Although she acknowledges that her strength was always the cinema, Romay also stood out on television with appearances in children’s programs known as teletheaters; as well as the legendary Midday Varieties and Midnight Varieties. His time in the theater happened almost accidentally with La Malquerida, when one of its protagonists became ill and had to replace her, and although the show was very unfortunate, since at just 13 years old she played a woman in her 40s, Titina was He opened a new panorama that he briefly explored with works such as Mamá quita los novios ”and Lío de faldas.

Upon her retirement in 1973, Titina has made few public appearances, however, for 2012 she was invited to participate in the Momentos de Telenovela program, with the reporter Alejandro Galán, broadcast in which it was revealed that the actress lives in retirement at her home in San Luis Potosí, where he dedicates himself to painting, not professionally, but as a way to channel his creativity.





Anabel Gutiérrez

Matriarch of a family of actresses, Anabel Gutiérrez Aicua, born in September 1932, is a film and television actress, one of the few living legends of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, and who continued to be active until the mid-1990s. 2000.

He debuted as an extra in the films The Devil is Not So Devil, from 1949 and The League of Girls, from 1950; However, he gained notoriety after starring in Deseada, by Roberto Gavaldón, a film in which he shared the scene with Dolores del Río and Jorge Mistral. That same year the first credit is taken in Azahares for your wedding, alongside Marga López, Sara García and Joaquín Pardavé.

Although she was already known as the protagonist, her consecration came when she filmed with Pedro Infante, the greatest figure of masculinity in Mexican cinema, the comedy Escuela de vagabundos, in which Miroslava Stern, Óscar Pulido and Blanca Castejón also participated.

His filmography has 35 film productions between 1949 and 1999, although in 1960 he retired from cinema for 17 years, and tried his luck on television in series and soap operas such as Variedades de Midnight, México 1900 and Carcel de Mujeres, however, the character The one that would be remembered on the small screen is that of “Doña Espotaverderona”, mother of “La Chimoltrufia” in the sketch “Los Caquitos” of the Chespirito program.

Although her last participation in the cinema was with La paloma de Marseille, from 1999, the actress continued in force on television with productions such as XHDRBZ, Long live the children !, Woman, real life cases and finally Lola, once upon a time.

At 87 years old, Anabel is far from public life, however her name still resonates in the world of Mexican entertainment, as she is the mother of television actress Amairani Romero; as well as the grandmother of the also histrionisa Macarena García, who is currently in the best moment of her incipient career after starring in the first season of Control Z, Netflix’s original series.





Angelica maria

Known as “the girlfriend of youth” and later “the girlfriend of Mexico”, Angélica María Hartam Ortiz, is a Mexican actress and singer, born in the United States, who began her career in the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, however , is best known as one of the representative figures of the first era of Rock and Roll in Mexico.

Her debut in national cinema took place during the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema with the film Una mujer decente, from 1950, which was followed by Pecado and La hija de la otra, in the same year. In addition to having shared scenes with actors such as Pedro Infante, Arturo de Córdova and Enrique Guzmán between 1950 and 1983, when he paused when it comes to movies.

Sixty-three films make up the film legacy of the actress, who also developed as a singer and television host, as well as for having participated in series such as Three generations, Woman, real life cases, The marked hour, Murderous women, and even El chavo del 8.

Nominated for countless awards for her peles, Angélica María holds the Bravo award as Extraordinary Actress and Singer, awarded as part of the celebration for her 50 years of artistic activity in theater, film and television; as well as an Honorary Latin Grammy Award for Musical Excellence.

For 2015, and after having debuted on digital music platforms, Angélica María recorded with her daughter, also an actress and singer, Angélica Vale, the album Dinastía as a tribute to her 65-year career; while her last appearance in the cinema was for the film La Fan, from 2017 production in which she played the role of “Valentina Gardiázabal”.

Currently the 75-year-old actress lives in the United States, from where she manifests herself in good health, because when the coronavirus-derived health contingency began, she was in Mexico, so her return home took her by surprise, although it was because of security reasons.





Silvia Pinal

Silvia Verónica Pinal Hidalgo, known simply as Silvia Pinal, is considered the last great diva of the Mexican Golden Cinema, because although many of her contemporaries are still active, Silvia had an international projection that has only been compared to that of María Félix.

Born in Gauymas, Sonora on September 12, 1931, Pinal began her career in the theater in Mexico City, in productions such as Las hijas de Cádiz ”and Madama Buterfly, however, her first step to fame was thanks to who won the title of Princess Student of Mexico in a beauty pageant, in whose coronation ceremony she met the actors Rubén Rojo and Manolo Fábregas, with whom she began a close friendship.

After studying theater in Fine Arts and performing some roles in minor productions, Silvia stars in the play A Crystal Dream ”. Fifteen days after her stellar debut, Pinal is invited to briefly participate in the 1949 film Bamba, starring Carmen Montejo; which was followed by Laura’s Sin, in the same year, a production in which she shared credits with Meche Barba.

Quickly, Silvia Pinal managed to fully enter the Mexican cinematographic universe, as her theater studies gave her some versatility, so she explored genres such as comedy and melodrama, which led her to star in her first film Reventa de slaves, in In that same year, 1953, he also did his first musical work with Mis tres viudas alegres.

Her cinematographic work, beauty and popularity in national cinema led her to work in Europe, specifically in Spain and Italy, however, true international recognition came when she starred in three films by Luis Buñuel, who considered her his muse: Viridiana, from 1961 ; The Exterminating Angel, a year later; and finally Simon of the Desert, from 1965, all considered to be cult today.

Eighty-six films make up the legacy of Silvia Pinal, however her work extended in addition to the theater, driving, television series, soap operas and served as a producer, being Woman, cases of real life, her flagship program, since it was produced continuously from 1985 to 2008.

The 88-year-old actress has remained in force throughout time, being the television production Together, the heart is never wrong, of 2019, the last project in which she got involved.

Regarding her personal life, Silvia Pinal has married four times, first with Rafael Banquells, later with Gustavo Alatriste, Enrique Guzmán and finally with Tulio Hernández. From these marriages a whole dynasty of women dedicated to entertainment was born: actress Sylvia Pasquel, singer Alejandra Guzmán, and of course her granddaughters Stephanie Salas and Frida Sofía, as well as her great-granddaughter Michelle Salas, first-born daughter of singer Luis Miguel.

In 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Silvia Pinal had to undergo an emergency operation due to a fall in her home, which caused a fracture in her hip, from which she recovers favorably at home.





Ismael Pérez “Poncianito”

Ismael López Arce y Siu, born in the popular Guerrero neighborhood of Mexico City on June 9, 1941, is a child actor from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, who had a brief career, but who managed to place it in memory of Mexicans as the endearing “Poncianito”, a character with whom he debuted at age 5.

It was in the emblematic film Río Escondido, starring María Félix and directed by Emilio “El Indio” Fernández, that “Poncianito”, a nickname he kept until the end of his career, began his presence in the cinema. His performance was such that he was subsequently called to intervene in other tapes.

Maclovia, Victims of sin, The beloved, Always yours and The rebellion of the hung, are some of the films in which he participated, and in which he shared credits with actors such as Columba Domínguez, Roberto Cañedo and Germán Valdés “Tin So”.

Although most of his filmography occurred during the golden years of Mexican cinema, “Poncianito” was called to work in Hollywood, for the 1951 film Bullfighter and the lady, starring the Mexican star Gilbert Roland.

His last film was The way of life in 1965, because he was already considered too old for children’s roles, so he retired from the artistic environment, however in 2012 he made a new appearance in the presentation of a biographical book of Germán Valdés “Tin Tan”, in which he related anecdotes that he shared with the comedian.

Ismael Pérez is currently retired and runs his own cafeteria in the Mayor’s Office of Iztapalapa, where he assures that people approach him to ask about his time as a child actor, in which he was nominated three times for Ariel.

“I have received few tributes, but the affection and affection of the public that recognize me on the street and others are more than arriving at my cafeteria to congratulate me and ask me to tell them about my stories,” he said in a recent interview with a newspaper with national circulation.

All of the above are stars who have engraved their names in the history of Mexico with their interpretations, but even more so because they are the symbol of the greatness of a golden age for film production in the country.

