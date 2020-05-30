Fonovisa Records

A couple of months ago, the world changed. People’s lives have been completely and forever changed due to the global pandemic, and although thousands of people have been affected by disease, confinement and distance, the hope that one day the world will rebuild and rise again persists in the heart of every human being on the planet.

And it is precisely hope, what he talks about “Fly again”, a hymn of Faith that has been recorded by 17 artists from the Mexican regional to carry a positive and encouraging message to the public, that soon everything will end and we will be united again, embracing each other again, raising our wings to fly towards a full future of the beautiful things that life allows us to enjoy day by day.

Mexican Regional stars who participate in “Volver a Volar”

Banda Carnaval, Banda La Ejecutiva, Banda Los Sebastianes, Banda Los Recoditos, Caliber 50, Cristian Jacobo, El Bebeto, Emir Pabón, Enigma Norteño, Fatima Campo, Grupo Sigma, Gustavo Palafox, Jary Franco, José Manuel Figueroa, La Mafia, Los Reds and The Rhythm Partners, participated in this beautiful theme, inspiration from Armando Gómez “Brandon” and produced by Carlos Cabral Jr., both winners of the Latin GRAMMY.

“Fly again”, It is already available on all digital platforms, it was recorded by each artist from their home, where they are still in quarantine, as well as the video of this participation, which is part of the official video clip that can now be enjoyed on Vevo and on the Fonovisa Records YouTube channel.

Listen to “Volver a Volar” here

The lyrics for this new song are truly moving and reflect the sentiment of the world’s Latinos. We have it here:

FLY BACK

How to start once more

When the wounded heart is

When impotence, anxiety

They are just sadness and loneliness

Fly again

Sound

Laugh and love

Recommence

Opening

The wings in the wind

Scream to heaven

hope

With gratitude and love

Have the strength

To see again … the light, the light

I will hug you again like a child,

I will kiss you again without fear of destiny

I will run through your streets again

I will sail your seas again

Fly again

Sound

Laugh and love

Recommence

Opening

The wings in the wind

Scream to heaven

hope

With gratitude and love

Have the strength

To see again … the light

The light

(Spoken)

Fly again, fly the world again

Fly again

Sound

Laugh and love

Recommence

Opening

The wings in the wind

Scream to heaven

hope

With gratitude and love

Have the strength

To see again … the light, the light

The music video, meanwhile, features all the stars who sing the song and can’t miss it by clicking here.

.