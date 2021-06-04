Stars of Brazil prepare statement against Copa América 2021 in Brazil, controversial | America’s Cup 2021

The realization of the Copa América 2021 is far from being the party that Conmebol expects, at least in the days before the inauguration.

Criticism has come from all sectors after the decision not to do it in Argentina or Colombia, a joint headquarters that was finally aborted due to sanitary conditions, and the unexpected announcement that it will be in Brazil, the country with the most infections and deaths from covid coronavirus 19 in the region.

This Thursday the players delayed practice and asked for a talk with the president of the Brazilian Confederation (CBF), which offered Conmebol to host it.

“They have an opinion, they expressed it to the president, and they will express it to the public in due course. This also has to do with the absence of our captain, Casemiro, here in this interview,” Tite said.

We asked the players to focus only on the match against Ecuador. They requested a conversation with the president. It was a very clear and direct conversation. From then on, the position of the players was also clear. We have a position, but we are not going to express it now. Now we have a priority to play well and win the game against Ecuador. We understand that after this FIFA date, the situations will be clarified, “added the DT.

In this way, a communication in radical terms is expected from the Brazilian stars, led by Casemiro, at the end of the current round of Qualifying. It will be one more opposition to which several South American referents had already joined, including Diego Godín from Uruguay and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado from Colombia.