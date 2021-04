Last weekend was very intense for celebrities … Chiquinquirá Delgado, Dayanara torres, Paty manterola Y Casper Smart they lived the excitement of the semifinal of Look Who Baila . Jose Ron shared with his followers that he suffered the bite of a scorpion! Ana Patricia Gamez celebrated the birthdays of her husband and father of her children, while Alejandra Espinoza He returned to his native Tijuana with his son Matteo.

