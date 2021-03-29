Stars in action: What did celebrities do on the weekend?

With the ‘Spring Break’, several celebrities packed their bags and went on a trip to enjoy … Such is the case of Camila Sodi and Geraldine Bazán, who embarked with their children on an adventure on the Mexican coast. Aislinn Derbez continued to share her photos from her trip to Tulum to celebrate your 34th birthday while Pamela Silva and her little Ford Liam took advantage of Miami’s hot weather and took a horse ride. Dayanara Torres and Chiquinquirá Delgado looked beautiful in the third gala of Look Who Dances All Stars .

Alan Tacher celebrated his birthday, Adamari López and his daughter Aläia went to the snow and Ricardo Montaner asked his wife Marlene to marry him again. Hilary Duff gave birth to their third child, while Nick and Priyanka Jonas celebrated the Holi festival at their home in London with friends.