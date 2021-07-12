Stars and starry

07/12/2021 at 11:01 CEST

.

The closing of the sixteenth edition of the Eurocup, the one conditioned by the covid and scattered venues, crowned Italy again, which more than half a century later -53 years- regained the continental scepter that it achieved in London for the second time in its history .

The triumph enhances the legend of the transalpine team, a great competitor, an expert in World Championships, who has won four times, but gray in his performances in the Old Continent, where, until now, he only imposed his dominance in the 1968 edition, in which he was host.

He now accumulates six titles between the two great tournaments. The first in three decades, when he was world champion in Germany 2006.

Roberto Mancini has been able to monetize a great litter of footballers with surviving footballers from the past who still offer high performance and a good response in relevant events.

The ‘azzurra’ now boasts a more daring, more imaginative, more offensive game. Although he has not refused to resort to the catenaccio that made him strong in the past. Italy came out in the tunnel Eurocup. Of the troubles of South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, unable to overcome the first phase, and also of Euro 2016, where he stagnated in the quarterfinals.

Euro 2020 has regained the power of the Italian team, crowned the best in the tournament and nominated as one of the contenders for success in Qatar and bid for its fifth world crown to be at the level of Brazil. He was the great winner of the event.

SPAIN

The Spanish team also emerged stronger from Euro 2020. Distanced from the prestige that the winning generation gave it in South Africa 2010 and in Austria and Switzerland 2008 and Poland and Ukraine 2012, the team of Luis Enrique.

The ‘red’ went from less to more and in the penalty shootout it was left out of a final that Italy reached. Spain did not decline even though the results did not reflect its proposal. He generated doubts against Sweden and Poland but he woken up with Slovakia, kept the type with Croatia in the second round and Switzerland in the quarterfinals and shone against the Azzurri team, although they lost.

Even so, Luis Enrique It has formed a hopeful block for the future, for the World Cup. The Spanish team came out of the tunnel of the last events, with hasty eliminations, such as in Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 or the European Championship in France 2016, to regain optimism and eyes on Qatar.

DENMARK, UKRAINE, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA

Euro 2020 was one of surprises. The one of unexpected markers and unforeseen teams that put aside the role of extras to acquire an extraordinary role.

This was especially the case in Denmark, which overcame the effect of the shock of Christian eriksen in his first match to reach the semi-finals. He reminded the Danish team of Denmark in 1992, who were champions. He was one step away from the Wembley final. He fell in extra time, before the host, and because of a dubious penalty. It was the sensation.

Switzerland gave a great picture. Especially as a team. The set of Vladimir Petkovic, executioner of the great favorite, France, was an uncomfortable team for the rival and with aspirations. The Swiss team expanded the good looks it offered at the 2018 World Cup in Russia at the Eurocup. The good group of players, fully mature and full of experience, was on the verge of success. One step away from the semifinals that Spain snatched from him in the penalty shoot-out.

Austria and Ukraine exceeded their own expectations. They took advantage of the benefits of the tournament and advanced as some of the best third of the group stage. The Central European team reached the round of 16 of this tournament for the first time in its history and put Italy on the ropes, which had to solve the situation in extra time. The team led by David Alaba it left a good image just like Ukraine, which also fell in the qualifying rounds.

The block of Andrey Shevchenko I’ve never gotten this far. He took a step forward in the competition, with clear ideas and as an uncomfortable team for the rival. Hosts England opened her eyes in the quarterfinals after the Ukrainians beat Sweden in the round of 16. It was the big reveal.

DISAPPOINTING DEATH GROUP

France, especially Portugal and Germany were the big disappointments of Euro 2020. All three, including from the start in the same group, progressed to the playoffs. But none of them pointed to the title. The shortlist was far from the peak moments of the event.

The world champion was the great loser of the tournament. The whole of Didier deschamps despite the reinforcement that it entailed Karim Benzema. The coach was unable to impose the set on the individualities and his cast of stars signed a competition to forget.

There was no news of Kylian Mbappé and few of Antoine Griezmann. France fell in the round of 16, against Switzerland, in the penalty shoot-out after a game that they won and were tied. Internal problems and rarefied environments came to light that made a staff blush from which much more was expected.

Portugal left their crown in the round of 16, eliminated by Belgium. Except Renato sanches and little else nobody reached the expected level. Fernando Santos was unable to extend the successful career of the Portuguese team with Cristiano Ronaldo at the head, which was able to sign its final in a European Championship.

Germany closed its cycle without further ado. The goodbye of Joachim low to the national team. It gave the sensation in the competition of being a team in decline, in need of a remodel and distant from the one that was champion in Brazil 2014. It was fired from the European Championship in the second round, eliminated without further ado by England.

THE NETHERLANDS STAGES

The expected takeoff for the Netherlands did not come in this edition of the European Championship. The team that led Frank De Boer, ceased after the tournament, was another disappointment of the event. The good level offered in the qualifying phases derailed in the final phase of the European Championship where she arrived as a candidate.

After failing to pass the first phase in Poland and Ukraine 2012 and being left without qualification in France 2016, Oranje stalled in the round of 16, unexpectedly eliminated by the Czech Republic.

BELGIUM AND ROBERTO MARTÍNEZ RUN OUT OF TIME

Belgium returned to stay halfway in a great tournament and their golden generation is running out of time and chances for success.

The Spanish Roberto Martinez maintains credit. But it does not stop exploiting or profiting from the best litter of players in its history. As it happened in France 2016, he did not go beyond the quarterfinals after losing against Italy. Third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia was his best role, insufficient for the level that is assumed. He came to the tournament as a favorite. Qatar may be your last chance.