Starlink will use the Google Cloud for its satellite internet

Google has announced in recent hours a new agreement it has reached with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The two companies have teamed up to offer a better internet service leveraging the satellite connectivity of one and the cloud infrastructure of the other. One more step to strengthen against Amazon, its cloud and its future satellite internet service.

By this agreement SpaceX to install Starlink terminals in Google’s cloud data centers around the world. With this, Starlink customers will be able to access the Internet more comfortably and under Google’s Internet infrastructure. For its part, Google will be able to offer a faster internet connection service to its business clients in rural areas.

These characteristics will reach the clients of both companies at the end of this 2021, according to the Google statement. The first Starlink terminal in a Google data center will be in Ohio, United States. In the coming months they will announce the other data centers that will receive this throughout the world.

SpaceX and Google vs. Amazon

The relationship between SpaceX and Google goes back a long way, from when Google invested 900 million dollars in the aerospace company to benefit afterwards from the technologies they were to develop. However, there is another reason for this alliance: Amazon. Jeff Bezos’ company is a cloud giant with AWS and also plans to stand up to Starlink with Project Kuiper. In fact, the idea is that the Project Kuiper satellites (they hope to put about 3,000 in orbit) connect directly to the AWS servers.

Amazon has yet to put all of its satellites into orbit. SpaceX, for its part, already has more than 1,500 in orbit and still wants to place thousands more. With these 1,500 it is already offering satellite internet service in beta and even in Spain as well.

It’s worth noting that the other big cloud internet industry, Microsoft, also has its own deal. Last year he signed a contract with SpaceX to use its Starlink connection and offer mobile and available data centers virtually anywhere in the world.

Via | CNBC