Starlink: when will you be able to see the satellites?

For some time now, messages on social networks have become popular with Starlink satellite images in a row. At first most users did not know what they were seeing, which led to all kinds of speculation, from the funniest to the most bizarre, and I bet more than one smoke seller took advantage of them to reinforce his diatribes about how NASA hides the existence of aliens from us (perhaps with Peter Coyote as the main interlocutor?), as well as many other secrets.

Fortunately, fewer and fewer people are see several points of light perfectly aligned in the starry sky, they are not recognized as a set of Starlink satellites, it is a satellite Internet service launched by SpaceX, and which throughout 2020 intends to offer practically global coverage, double the speed and reduce latency. Something that, given the speed with which it is deploying new satellites, seems perfectly feasible, despite the fact that a couple of years ago it might sound like science fiction.

So, there has been an interesting change, and that is that We have gone from being surprised to see the Starlink satellites on the horizon to looking for them to see if we can immortalize the moment with some photos and / or video. For this purpose, some star observation apps are capable of showing us the orbits of these satellites. However, for users unfamiliar with these types of interfaces, their handling can become somewhat complex:

To offer an alternative to these types of apps, the Find Starlink website makes it easy to locate popular satellite chains to make it available to everyone. And it is that to use it you will only have to access, you can do it from this link, choose your location in the list that is displayed or, for greater precision, enter your coordinates, and immediately you will obtain a list with the next dates in which you will be able to visualize the striking rows of satellites.

The list is displayed in chronological order, but also It is divided into three groups: good visibility, medium visibility and poor visibility. All those that appear in the first of the lists should be able to see it with the naked eye and, as for the rest, if they show the DIM label, it tells us that we may not be able to see the row of Starlink satellites, despite that at that precise moment are over your head. In those cases a telescope can make a difference.

It is important to clarify that Find Starlink does not show all Starlink satellites. In the case of rows, it will only give us an indication about the leader, and for those who have already left the row formation and are currently in their final orbit, from which they are no longer visible, as is the case with the more veterans, these are not shown either. The objective of the web is to facilitate the location of those that, at least in principle, we can observe with the naked eye.

Have you already seen a row of Starlink satellites? Are you considering using a website like Find Starlink to make sightings? And in case you have seen them before, have you uploaded images or videos to social networks.