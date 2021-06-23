Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite Internet, would offer worldwide coverage in September

Starlink is about to set another milestone in its short history. SpaceX’s satellite Internet service could reach global coverage in September. However, the company founded by Elon Musk will still have to get the go-ahead from regulators from each of the countries in which you plan to operate.

In a conference cited by ., the president of SpaceX explained that already have successfully deployed some 1,800 satellites and, once all reach their operational orbit, they will have continued global coverage in September. Starlink’s goal is to deploy a total of 42,000 satellites in the next few years.

The company already offers its broadband Internet service in beta testing in a few countries, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Starlink, preparing for its global expansion, has already registered subsidiaries in Spain, Mexico, Italy, Argentina and other countries.

Shotwell did not provide further details on SpaceX’s plans for Starlink after September. There is no doubt that the company will expand the coverage of the service to more countries, but it is not clear whether it will do so in beta form or as a standard service already.

Elon Musk has said that Starlink satellite Internet service has received more than half a million pre-orders. Likewise, the executive is confident that technical problems will not arise that prevent meeting the demand.

The Starlink Internet in Spain

From the first minute, Starlink caused great interest in Spain, so the arrival of this service will be celebrated by many. In this country, the service is not yet operational, not even in beta, but it is possible reserve a place for 99 euros for when it is available.

Once the service is expanded and reaches Spain, customers must purchase the installation kit that includes a circular MIMO panel, a pole and a tripod, a PoE power supply for antenna, a router and the cabling. This has an additional cost of 499 euros plus shipping costs.

Starlink is currently capable of delivering connections between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps with a latency of between 20 and 40 milliseconds. These values ​​will improve as the constellation of satellites expands.

