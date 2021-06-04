Starling Marte was cheered by the Pirates and set a defensive record on his return to Pittsburgh

The dominican Starling mars was expected by all high in the Pirates Pittsburgh, where he hadn’t played since he was traded in MLB 2020.

After signing as a teenager with the Pirates out of Pittsburgh in 2007, playing in the majors and becoming the defender and hitter that he is, Mars was suddenly changed.

Multiple fans waited for Starling mars with posters, in addition, the Pirates were in charge of making a video with all his best moments and they put it on the big screen of the stadium.

Starling mars caught the first six outs of the Pirates Pittsburgh in center field, a franchise record.

Here the videos;

Center fielder Starling Marte has recorded four of the first six outs for the Marlins’ defense tonight v the Pirates. The other two were strikeouts. – RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) June 3, 2021

Starling Marte has some loyal fans in Pittsburgh! 💛🖤 # JuntosMiami #LetsGoBucs #MLB #MartePartay pic.twitter.com/e84IYkmq0H – Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) June 3, 2021

Mars is considered one of the best gardeners in the entire MLB because he always maintains a good batting average and above all, a good defense.