Starling Marte broke the silence on possible trade to the Yankees

The dominican Starling mars broke the silence about his future with the Miami Marlins and about his future with the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

Multiple teams including the Yankees They would love to play Starling Marte in center field, however, there are things they are not concluding.

The general manager of the Miami Marlins said there are still no talks about a possible contract extension with the Dominican. Starling mars.

However, Starling mars was speaking with the official chronicler of the Miami Marlins, Craig Mish, who asked him about the rumors of changes to different teams, that’s when Marte said he wants to sign an extension with the Miami Marlins and end his career in that franchise and city ​​of the MLB.

Here the report:

Marlins Outfielder Starling Mars told me he wants to stay with the Marlins and end his career here. He told me he would like the organization to speak with him about an extension. I will discuss our entire conversation on the next @SwingsAndMishes. – Craig Mish (@CraigMish) June 9, 2021

Marte has been one of the best average hitters in the National League since he came to the MLB, he has been twice a gold glove and once all-star.

In about 25 games played this season, the Santo Domingo is hitting 341. with 4 homers, 11 RBIs, 6 stolen bases and just one defensive error. We’re talking about a 6-foot-1, 195-pound, 31-year-old who is going through the final season of his contract.