Starlin Castro letting herself be felt from another position with the Nationals

The dominican Starlin castro he is making himself felt both with his glove and with his wood with the Nationals Washington in the MLB.

We normally knew Castro as a starting shortstop in the Chicago Cubs, however, before moving to the Yankees he was already a semi-second baseman, once he arrived in New York he was permanently so as in the Miami Marlins .

After missing most of the 2020 season with a broken left wrist, Starlin Castro came to help the Nationals where necessary, that goal was applied at third base, which has not been the same since Anthony Rendon’s departure in the MLB.

In addition to presenting a solid defense at third base, Starlin castro he’s hitting 500. with three RBIs and two doubles.