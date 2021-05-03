Stargirl season 3 officially in development

Months before the second season of “Stargirl” on The CW network, scheduled for August 10, it is announced that this is renewed for a third season. It is the Deadline medium that gives the news exclusively.

Since January the idea of ​​a third season has been sounding, but by April some information sounded that pointed out that it was not yet clear whether or not there would be a third season. Now it is finally confirmed that we will have a new season.

It is also confirmed by the media that this renewal of the series is part of an agreement between The CW and HBO Max to co-finance the series. The series originally aired as part of DC Universe, but The CW renewed it for a second season in summer 2020 and an agreement was reached between the television network and the streaming company whereby The CW would be the first to broadcast it. after it aired on HBO Max.

The series “Stargirl” follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as they lead a group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s first superhero team. the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends face one of the most fearsome adversaries in DC mythology: the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

Geoff Johns is the showrunner and executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the DC characters, it is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Via information | Deadline