Starfire, Beast Boy and Blackfire in images from the temp. Titans 3

Yesterday, the director of photography Boris Mojsovski shared an image from the third season film set from “Titans”. A blurry snapshot that did not really allow us to see much but in which the actress Anna Diop seemed to be sensed in her role as Starfire. However, more new images of that shoot have arrived that offer a somewhat sharper look, although not too much.

We are talking about a batch of filtered images in which we could see Starfire, Beast Boy and Blackfire. All material from the third season, being able to see with them what these characters would look like in the new season, still without a release date but with a view to arriving in mid-July.

Twitter user @koryverse shared these images after noting that he knew someone who currently lives in Ontario who was able to visit the set of the third season of Titans. A few minutes later, he posted behind-the-scenes footage showing the Beast Boy on set.

What is immediately striking is that Ryan Potter’s costume in the images is slightly different from the one he wore in the first and second seasons of Titans. It was said months ago that Gar would have a new suit and that this would be a “streamlined version of his current suit” and that it would be more like a “motorcycle jacket.” Those details would be confirmed with these images.

Then we also have that shot of Anna Diop, who is the one we see the most in her outfit as Starfire, although with a more striking color than the one we saw last November; and finally we have Damaris Lewis walking around the set dressed in her suit, but with a bathrobe over it, so we did not get to see her outfit, although we did see it in an official image released a few months ago.

To finally remember, the titles of the episodes of the season would be the following:

Episode 1: Barbara Gordon Episode 2: Red Hood Episode 3: Hank & Dove Episode 4: Blackfire Episode 5: Lazarus Episode 6: Lady Vic Episode 7: 51 Percent Episode 8: Home Episode 9: Souls Episode 10: Troubled Water Episode 11: The Call is Coming from Inside the House Episode 12: Prodigal Episode 13

Via information | Twitter @koryverse