Starfield, the exclusive game of Xbox and Bethesda, would arrive until 2022

One of the main objectives of Microsoft in the current generation of consoles is to strengthen its catalog of exclusives, as these will help drive the growth of Xbox Game Pass and stand up to the competition. However, beyond Halo: Infinite, in the aforementioned subscription there are no other exclusive AAA proposals during 2021. The wish of many players was that Starfield was available this year, but various reliable sources agree that it will not.

Jason schreier, a Bloomberg journalist and one of the most trusted in the industry, noted on his Twitter account that, While Starfield will have a presence at E3 2021, its launch is scheduled for late 2022. For its part, Tom warren, a journalist for The Verge and who is usually quite well informed about Xbox news, reinforced the report saying that “it will not come this year.

Rumors like this keep floating around but Starfield is nowhere near done, according to several ppl familiar with development. It’ll be at E3 but the planned release date I’ve heard is way later than most people expect. Sharing this so that folks keep their expectations in check https://t.co/LVFzmX1XYu – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 20, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Jeff grubb, a VentureBeat contributor, had already stated on his podcast that Starfield will keep him waiting until 2022. Grubb also boasts a history of successful leaks, albeit with some glitches along the way. However, with the information from Schreier and Warren it is enough to get the idea that We will not be able to enjoy the new Bethesda in 2021.

The complicated road of Starfield

Alleged leaked image of Starfield

Starfield was announced during 2018 as Bethesda’s next big IP. Back then, however, the distributor operated independently. It was in 2019 when Microsoft, in a totally surprising way, announced the Zenimax purchase (owner of Bethesda) for $ 7.5 billion. Thus, those of Redmond were made with multiple studies and intellectual properties, among them Starfield.

Following the approval of this purchase last March, Starfield has been surrounded by rumors and speculation. First, because Microsoft has not confirmed whether it will be a multiplatform title or exclusive to Xbox and PC consoles. Although, to be honest, it would make no sense if it was cross-platform. The company did not open the portfolio to acquire franchises that nurtured the catalog of rival consoles. Plus, both Grubb and Warren agree that it will be exclusive.

The second point is precisely the issue that happens to us today. At the beginning of 2020, various reports pointed to the launch of Starfield in late 2021. The problem is that nobody contemplated that a pandemic would cross the road. The development of many video games was affected by the health situation, and Starfield was no exception. Therefore, the exclusive AAA catalog of Xbox consoles will only be supported by Halo Infinite —In 2021—. Assuming, of course, that 343 Industries’ game is not delayed again.

