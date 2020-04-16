American music stars unite their voices against COVID-19 with virtual macro-concerts to help fight the virus.Bruce SpringsteenandBon Jovi,who share origins in New Jersey, headline the poster for “Jersey 4 Jersey”, a charity event to be held on April 22 and which will also feature Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea from their homes Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart and SZA.

“New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus,” Springsteen said in a video. “And the people of New Jersey have always stepped forward in difficult times,” added “The Boss.”

The concert has been planned by the Pandemic Relief Fund in New Jersey, which is organizing assistance to those most vulnerable to the coronavirus in a state that is among the areas most affected by the pandemic.

And more initiatives:Taylor Swift,Jennifer Lopez,J Balvin,Sam smith,Celine dionandShawn mendesThey are some of the artists who have joined the macro-concert for the coronavirus that, under the theme “One world: Together at home”, will be held this weekend with the support of the WHO.

Lady GagaShe has been in charge of coordinating this event with the World Health Organization, which will be broadcast on various world television channels and on most social networks, and where there will be a place for Latin music by Becky G, Juanes. , Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Anitta, J Balvin and Maluma. The artists will participate from their homes in a day that aims to raise money for the current health crisis. The event will begin this Saturday and will be divided into two parts, with an initial six-hour broadcast in which the artists will perform on social media and subsequently a large two-hour concert to be broadcast on Saturday night on United States television. United and on most global internet platforms.

Among the many artists to participate in the televised broadcast are names such as Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, and Kacey Musgraves. Maluma, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder will also perform.

Before, in the previous six hours, the public will have the opportunity to see singers such as Michael Bublé, “The Killers”, Kesha, Jessie J, Angèle and Christine and the Queens.

