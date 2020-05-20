Stardom announces the retirement of Arisa Hoshiki. The Japanese company announced today the fighter’s retirement due to her neck and head injuries.

In wrestling they don’t really stick, if that’s theater, if they don’t happen. How many times have we heard that from the mouth of some smart on duty? I think wrestling fans quite a few. And we get tired of repeating that it is an art that has many risks even if they don’t see it.

Today we have had one more example that injuries can end wrestlers’ careers at a young age. This has been the case of the Japanese fighter from Stardom, Arisa Hoshiki who today announced her retirement from wrestling.

The company on its Twitter in English has made a statement where it has said that Arisa had to retire because of his neck and head injuries and that the championship that he was holding right now was going to be declared vacant.

The company has subsequently issued a message Arisa Hoshiki addressed her fans where she explained that she had problems for the neck and head for a year, and that his neck had improved but his head had not and that was why he had decided to withdraw.

Hoshiki had a brilliant 2019 year at the Japanese company and it will be a hard loss for the Stardom company.

