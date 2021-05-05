Starcoll to Issue Limited Edition Star Wars Collectibles as NFTs

The NFT industry is boiling as more and more big brands are exploring digital collectibles. The latest franchise to adopt the non-expendable tokens is Star Was. More than 800 limited edition collectibles will be issued as NFT with the help of StarColl.

The NFT industry continues to grow

It is interesting to note the continued growth of the world of non-fungible tokens or NFTs. What was initially seen as a get-rich-quick scheme for aspiring artists is becoming a global phenomenon. Digital collectibles on the blockchain are gaining momentum with the help of some top-of-the-line brands. Since the NBA issued its Topshot collection through this technology, other brands are keen to do the same.

Speaking of paying attention to NFT branding and franchise rights, “Star Wars” collectibles will be making their way onto the blockchain. With the help of StarColl, the goal is to bring in more than 800 limited edition collectibles on May 4, known worldwide as Star Wars Day. A physical item endorses each StarColl-issued NFT from a major private Star Wars collection.

As future StarCollNFT owners, collectors will be able to make their name and NFT visible at the Starcoll traveling exhibition. Owners who wish to remain anonymous will also have that option. All NFT owners will receive free lifetime access to the world touring exhibition as a special and unique benefit. For true Star Wars fans, this is an inestimable bonus.

Security of Star Wars NFTs on the blockchain

To provide optimal security for these new Star Wars collectibles, StarColl turns to the QAN blockchain. Being quantum resistant, blockchain offers a better solution than other public digital ledgers on the market. Quantum resistance will become an essential part of blockchain technology in the coming years due to the advent of quantum computing.

QANplatform CTO Johann Polecsak adds:

“NFT security is a forgotten topic today. Nobody talks about the cybersecurity problems or the weak points of the NFT ecosystem. NFT source files that sell for thousands of dollars can easily be turned into memes by hackers. StarColl’s NFT will be protected by the quantum-resistant QAN blockchain, which stores metadata and proprietary information. “

With its hybrid blockchain platform, QANplatform wants to offer options to developers and companies. Whether you want to run DeFi solutions or business processes, QANplatform aims to deliver the fastest experience. In addition, this technology can be deployed in cloud services such as Linode or Amazon AWS, creating a frictionless environment to explore new opportunities.

Final thoughts

While some expected the NFT craze to come and go very quickly, the opposite scenario is playing out. More and more franchises are recognizing the potential of issuing collectibles on the blockchain. Most importantly, in this arena, various blockchain ecosystems compete for traction, which will prove to be healthy in the long run. By having the Star Wars franchise explore new frontiers to reach its customer base, it sends a strong signal to other franchises.

As more rigs compete for traction in the NFT space, it will be exciting to see if someone can gain market dominance. Some brands may prove more popular than others, but the different blockchain ecosystems are also worth keeping a close eye on. Greater accessibility to NFT issuance and minting will create new market dynamics with global repercussions.