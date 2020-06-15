The US company also expects that its cafeteria revenues will remain down for the rest of the year.

NY.- Starbucks announced this Wednesday that he will close some 400 cafes in United States and Canada and that it expects to register losses in the current quarter, with a drop in sales of more than 3,000 million dollars.

The US company also expects its cafeteria revenues to remain down for the rest of the year, despite the fact that a large majority has already reopened, according to a report to the stock regulator.

Starbucks indicated that 95% of the approximately 8,000 establishments that it directly manages – not franchises – in United States They are currently operating, with different types of services, in some cases only with products to take away.

For the year as a whole, the company expects sales in its two main markets, United States and China, go down between 10% and 20%.

In addition to close About 400 coffee shops over the next 18 months, the Seattle, Washington-based company is going to open only about 300 new ones in the current fiscal year, about half of what it originally planned.

As a consequence of COVID-19, Starbucks You will also bet on stores only for order picking, especially in urban areas such as New York, San Francisco or Chicago.

In addition, it is going to reform many of its establishments considering that, due to the pandemic, customers will want to spend less time there and prefer more facilities to buy their coffees to go.

« The Starbucks They have always been known as the ‘third place’, a cozy place away from home and work where we connect around a cup of coffee, « CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

« As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, we are accelerating our establishment transformation plans to respond to the realities of the current situation, while continuing to offer a safe, familiar and useful experience for our clients, » he added. .

Following the announcement, the actions of Starbucks posted clear losses on Wall Street and closed with a drop of just over 4%.