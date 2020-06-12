Starbucks has created its own Black Lives Matter movement shirt for employees to wear if they wish. The move comes after the coffee shop chain had reportedly banned employees from wearing items or clothing in reference to protests against racism.

The shirt features posters with phrases including “Black Lives Matter”, “Speak Up” and “Time for Change”. A sign shows a raised black fist: “It is not a moment, it is a movement,” says the shirt.

Social media exploded after news emerged that the company had communicated with its employees in a memo that they would not be allowed to wear shirts promoting Black Lives Matter or other items because it could lead to further division or protests in their stores. Protests have erupted across the world over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, who in turn has reinitiated an energy behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This is a company that, first of all, talks often (about these issues), and has dealt with racial issues before, so I’m really surprised that they weren’t more sensitive from the start,” said Paul Argenti, a professor at Dartmouth College Corporate Communication “That they have changed course is a good thing, more consistent with their approach to racial issues in general.”

Starbucks did not respond to questions about its memo, but said it is partnering with the Starbucks Black Partner Network and Black Starbucks leaders to make 250,000 T-shirts available to employees in the United States and Canada. Until corporate shirts are available, Starbucks employees can wear their own Black Lives Matter shirts and other apparel.

The Starbucks Foundation last week committed to donating $ 1 million to organizations that promote racial equality and social justice. Organizations will be nominated by employees.

Starbucks has faced issues of a racial nature on other occasions. In 2018, they closed all of their stores for anti-bias training after two African-American men at a Philadelphia Starbucks were arrested when the store manager called police for allegedly being in the store and not buying anything.

In 2015, Starbucks was widely criticized for its effort to spark discussions around race by asking baristas to write “Race Together” on customer mugs. The company quickly ended the practice in response to criticism.

Pace University marketing professor Larry Chiagouris said that while the ongoing change regarding the Black Lives Matter move conveys that the company doubled under pressure and could provoke a backlash, he does not expect any lasting harm to the brand, He has shown that he has tried to do the right thing in other ways, such as the $ 1 million fund or training he required of his employees.

“Most people will give them another chance, they will continue to work there and buy their coffee there,” he said.