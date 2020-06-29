Starbucks has launched a new point of sale and is aimed at people who need sign language to communicate.

The strategy in points of sale has become a key bet in the experience that is generated.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the commitment of brands to innovate.

Innovation has become a key commitment to make brands become a key benchmark in the market, especially when we discover innovation.

From this guideline, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that brands have found to be able to generate strategies, through elements that manage to innovate.

One aspect that is worth noting is the one that warns us of how relevant communication with consumers is today, especially at a time when experience becomes a key part of this narrative.

Starbucks opens sign language store

In the midst of the COVID-19 contingency that is rethinking physical business, Starbucks has opened one more store where it communicates with consumers through sign language.

The popular chain of coffee shops continues its commitment to communicate with communities with different capacities and has done so in Japan, in the city of Kunitachi.

The strategy seeks to promote emotional connection based on equality, diversity and inclusion.

“Starbucks has been recruiting deaf and hard of hearing partners since we entered Japan in 1996 and these partners have had an incredible impact on their communities… inspired by their passion, we created this store as a place of belonging where our partners and customers can stay true to who they are and get inspired. This store really represents infinite possibilities for everyone ”, he assured Takafumi Minaguchi, CEO of Starbucks Coffee Japan.

The characteristics of this new space is that it is a store with 682 square meters and the interior of the space was designed with accessibility and thought to give customers various options when ordering a drink in these stores, respecting the social distancing required to face the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to having tools to communicate with consumers as voice-to-text assistants or writing on a notepad.

Yooo! A starbucks that “speaks” sign language as a primary language opened in Japan. Known to be the most quiet starbucks, and I lovd this.pic.twitter.com/TIEhrX68Pj – AJ (ハ イ ガ イ) (@highgai) June 28, 2020

