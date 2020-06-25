The popular Starbucks glasses have registered a change that determines the design and adaptation of this to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The role of design has been key during this contingency.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the configuration of business to the new reality.

Starbucks is one of the leading brands in the fast food retail market and, like the rest of the brands in this industry, the damage it has seen because of COVID-19 has been extensive.

Within countries such as Italy, which is one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a decrease in visits to fast food outlets of 75 percent in the first week of March, which establishes a history of how important it has been for these brands to be able to adapt to the new normality and design plays a key role in achieving this.

Returning clothes to Zara could put you in jail

Starbucks design fits COVID-19

Design plays a key role for Starbucks, especially now that he’s turned to it to make changes to his iconic white glass.

We have talked a lot about the activism of the brands against COVID-19 and the design action that Starbucks has taken goes exactly in that direction, especially now that it has added an “extra solidarity” box on its glasses.

The box is checked when the consumer requests that they be charged 20 euro cents, to gather resources and deliver them to the Spanish Federation of Food Banks. In this campaign, for every 20 euro cents donated, Starbucks will donate an extra 20 cents.

Image: fesbal

Álvaro Vela, director of marketing for Starbucks Ibera, has warned that food banks play a key role in coping with the economic consequences that the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving the world and that has been reflected in large numbers of families.

The executive acknowledged that the brand has ranged from providing the fresh food they had stored, when they had to close their stores, to the program with which the design of their iconic glasses has changed, adding a donation box in favor of a program of foods.

Ice cream that Femsa sold, will now compete against the brand

Starbucks’ adaptation to the pandemic

While the case for Starbucks’ design strategy on their glasses has been patented with changes to its iconic glass to enable activism against the COVID-19 pandemic, one aspect that is striking is how the employees of the company are reacting. it marks the pandemic, with effects on its relationship with the consumer.

This has been the case of a Starbucks employee, who received $ 13,000 in tips, after refusing to sell coffee to the consumer without a mouthpiece.

The story motivated a user to open an account to raise funds where the more than 294 thousand pesos were collected, since the people who found out about the story recognized the action of the barista.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299