Starbucks launches a program that will charge you a little more for a cup that you can use again



Starbucks claimed that each reusable cup will be able to replace up to 30 disposable cups.

Photo: Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

A new Starbucks program will allow you the option of receiving your beverage in a reusable cup that you can return at a participating store.

The “Borrow A Cup” program was first tested in a single store during the fall and winter, but is now available in five Seattle stores. The program started on March 30 and will run until May 31, 2021. The company claims that each reusable cup can replace up to 30 disposable cups.

To participate in the “Borrow A Cup” program, you can order a hot or cold drink in a reusable glass at participating stores, at the self-service service or by ordering by cell phone you will have to leave a refundable deposit of $ 1 dollar.

When you finish your drink, you must return the glass by scanning it at a contactless kiosk. Through the Starbucks app you will receive a $ 1 credit and 10 bonus stars to your Starbucks Rewards account.

Each returned glass is “professionally cleaned and sanitized,” noted the company that partnered with Go Box, a reuse systems operator and service provider that collect the glasses, clean and sanitize them with dishwashing equipment and then return them to circulation within 48 hours, according to Starbucks.

“Reuse is an important way to support the transition to a more circular economy. Since our launch in 2010, GO Box has been working on developing systematic processes and infrastructure to expand reusable packaging for take-out food and beverages, ”said Jocelyn Gaudí Quarrell, CEO of Go Box.

If you are a Starbucks customer You will also have the option of depositing your reusable cup from the program Borrow A Cup in your Ridwell container, which is a Seattle company that offers a home pickup service for reusable and hard-to-recycle items.

Starbucks discontinued the practice of bringing your own reusable cup due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it has yet to resume in the United States and Canada.

Starbucks adds that even though reuse options have been offered at a discount since the 1980s, the “vast majority” of drinks in the United States are still served in single-use glasses “And only a small amount is recycled or composted due to the limitations of the waste infrastructure.”

Starbucks announced their engagement this week to eliminate single-use cups from all its stores in Korea by 2025. The company also reported that it is working on ways to make its cups, lids and straws easier to recycle.

The coffee company has the goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030.

