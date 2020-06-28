Pressure on Facebook It grows as more advertisers announce that they will withdraw their advertising investments from the social network and other platforms as a way of asking for changes to be made in order to combat the spread of hate speech in these settings; the most recent, Starbucks.

The coffee giant said over the weekend that it will suspend advertising on some platforms, following in the footsteps of other multinationals that choose to do an introspective review of which windows and through which channels they want their brands to be displayed.

« We believe in bringing communities together, both in person and online, » a Starbucks spokesman said in remarks to the BBC, adding that the pause will serve to hold « internal conversations and with media partners and civil rights organizations to stop the spread of hate speech. ”

Something important in the case of the Seattle firm is that the brand will not disappear completely, since it said that it will continue to publish on social networks without paid promotion.

A weight mark

It is one of the global presence firms with powerful engagement among consumers, they can reject it, simply consume it or even love it, the point is that when you sign as Starbucks and Coca-Cola say something, this is heard and has an effect.

For Facebook this is not good, the call made by the different organizations that called the campaign #StopHateforProfit In response to what it accuses, the Menlo Park has not done enough to stop hate speech and disinformation, it is growing.

Only in the case of Starbucks, during 2018 did it invest in advertising around 79 million in the United States, according to Kantar data, while globally, last year it allocated close to $ 246 million, according to figures from the company itself.

Although there is no detail on how much of this amount was for social networks, it must be considered that last year the 45 percent of advertising investment worldwide was for the internet.

Facebook has a problem

And more, on Saturday it emerged that the capitalization value of Facebook fell by 7,200 million dollars derived from its shares fell more than 8 percent on Friday after it was revealed that Coca-Cola and Unilever would remove your advertising from the social network.

Despite the fact that Mark Zuckerberg said he would make some changes to his policies and announced new rules seeking to do something about content deemed hateful, but critics say the company leaves plenty of room for interpretation.

Initially, the call for a boycott was slow but since The North Face ruled, the list has grown, according to various sources, more than 90 companies have stopped advertising in support of #StopHateforProfit; including global brands like Coca-Cola, Diageo and Unilever who recently removed advertising from social platforms.

