Starbucks Has Its 2021 Summer Menu Available Today

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a creature of habit, but I’d like to implore you to try something new every once in a while. As for your coffee order, Starbucks wants to help you explore their menu by offering new and returning items for the summer season and a Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino will be the star of the show.

Starbucks

The summer menu will be available at Starbucks locations across the United States starting today which means you can try out the new Frappuccino as soon as possible. Available for a limited time while supplies last, the beverage features layers of strawberry puree and whipped cream swirled with funnel cake-flavored Frappuccino. It’s then topped with crunch powdered sugar funnel cake pieces to add extra texture and even more carnival-inspired flavor.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Returning again for the summer this year is the Unicorn Cake Pop as well, which includes vanilla-flavored cake with confetti sprinkles that’s shaped into a unicorn and dipped in chocolate icing. While you gear up to try something new with the changing of the seasons, Starbucks also has year-round offerings like the Caramel Ribbon Crunch and Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccinos, Dragon Drink, Pink Drink, Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refresher, and more.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino and Unicorn Cake Pop will only be around for a limited time so you probably want to try those first. Once you break the habit of a boring iced coffee with those you can go for the year-round offerings too. You might just find your new go-to. Who knows!

Alexis Morillo Associate Editor Alexis Morillo is the Associate Editor at Delish.com where she covers breaking food news and viral food trends.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io