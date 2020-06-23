One of the changes in consumer habits that specialists have identified is the one related to health, both mentally, emotionally and nutritionally, which opens up an area of ​​opportunity for brands. At least that’s what can be inferred from the new release of Starbucks.

The Seattle company has just added a new product to the menu that it will offer to its customers for the summer season in the United States.

A collaborative product

Its about Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, a sandwich that is aimed at a vegetarian audience or who is looking for healthier alternatives for their breakfast, something that, as we mentioned above, is very popular these days.

The new product is also part of the commitments of Starbucks to ‘take care of the environment’, and as an important part of its strategy in reopening establishments in the United States, which gradually lifts restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new proposal in collaboration with Impossible Foods It is made with plant-based sausages and adds to the list of other new plant-based options on its menu, such as cold-brewed coffee drinks with almond milk with a variety of flavors.

These products will be added to a list of other foods prepared with plant-based ingredients, such as non-dairy drinks, oats, and certified vegan bagels, among others.

“Over the years, in response to customer interest, we have added alternatives to plant-based milk such as soy, coconut, almond, and oat milk. We are delighted to expand our plant-based menu into food with this new breakfast sandwich, ”Michael Kobori, director of sustainability for Starbucks quoted by USA Today.

Introducing the new Impossible ™ Breakfast Sandwich. Made with an @ImpossibleFoods plant-based sausage patty, aged cheddar cheese and a cage-free fried egg on artisanal ciabatta bread. It’s an unbelievably delicious start to your day. ☀️

US Only pic.twitter.com/t88iAL72Ai – Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 23, 2020

A growing market

Offering products made with meat substitutes has become an opportunity for fast food brands, which have managed to diversify towards a category of consumers that appeals to healthier or less aggressive foods for their bodies (there are those who do not tolerate lactose).

In this sense, proposals from firms such as Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods, which have been joined by giants like Unilever with its brand The Vegetarian Butcher, in the bet a market distinguished by clients concerned about the health and environmental impact of industrial animal husbandry.

And, for the fast food industry this has become an area of ​​opportunity seeking to capitalize on firms such as Burger King, McDonald’s and Subway, each and every one of them have incorporated at least one option in their menus with this type of characteristics.

We are talking about a growing market, to give us an idea, the one related to vegetable protein will go from $ 12.1 billion in 2019, more than 27.9 billion by 2025, according to Research and Markets estimates.

In the case of Starbucks, in addition to its collaboration with Impossible Foods, in us it already has another alliance, in this case it was with Beyond Meat, when launching a plant-based sandwich in Canada, a proposal that reached its establishments in China this year, as part of its value proposition in the reopening after the coronavirus. Therefore, it is expected that one of these two offers will soon reach other markets such as Europe or Latin America.

