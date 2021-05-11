Starbucks considers deleting itself from Facebook for negative comments about its posts



If Starbucks left the platform, it would not be the first company to do so, but it would be by far the largest.

Photo: EWEL SAMAD / AFP / Getty Images

Coffee shop chain Starbucks is considering leaving the Facebook platform due to negative comments and related to hate speech that users put in company publications where it addresses social justice issues.

The company has reportedly been so frustrated with the comments that it is already seriously considering removing its page. This news came to light because the news portal, BuzzFeed, had access to annotations written by Facebook employees who are responsible for managing the relationship of Facebook and Starbucks.

“Starbucks is in the process of evaluating its organic presence on Facebook and whether it should continue to have a presence on the platform. Every time they post (organically) about social issues or their mission and values ​​(e.g. BLM, LGBTQ, sustainability / climate change, etc.) they are overwhelmed by negative / insensitive comments related to hate speech in their posts, ”wrote a Facebook employee, according to Yahoo!

The Facebook employee also said that the Starbucks team responsible for interacting with users has had trouble moderating hateful comments and cannot disable them.

And it must be remembered that Elon Musk eliminated the pages of SpaceX and Tesla in 2018, as part of the ‘#DeleteFacebook’ campaign that emerged during the Cambridge Analytica scandal related to online privacy and the collection of personal data.

In 2020, Starbucks joined hundreds of other companies in the ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ campaign, whereby stopped advertising on Facebook to pressure the platform to take a tougher stance against hate and racist posts.

Starbucks spokeswoman Sanja Gould did not confirm whether the company was considering removing its Facebook page. Solo told Buzzfeed in a statement that the company is against hate speech.

On the other hand, Facebook spokeswoman Dani Lever said that Facebook offers tools to limit the appearance of this inappropriate content, including mechanisms for brands to control who can comment on their posts.

