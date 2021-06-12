Star Wars: Writer assures that Luke Skywalker and Han Solo had a homosexual relationship – Tomatazos

Star Wars is one of the most important franchises in the film industry, beyond the created universe and the trips between the galaxies, its character development has been what has worked best, and proof of this is the way in which they manage to stay valid to this day since its different premieres; be it the beginning, in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%, or with the second trilogy started in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%.

Without a doubt, the three most important faces in the entire franchise are Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), such that, in the most recent trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, they continued to have a fundamental role within the plot. But everything that happened in the youth of that trio of friends still gives something to talk about.

One of the strangest moments was the kiss that Leia gave Luke in the first installment that, although it was not in a context or with a romantic intention, it was strange when the fans found out, a few films later, that these were brothers; something that neither the characters nor the creators knew when they made the first tapes. But perhaps something even stranger would be the supposed intimate relationship between Luke himself and Han Solo, when the smuggler would be the princess’s partner.

During a recent interview with the Daily Star, Russell T. Davies, writer for the last few seasons of Doctor Who – 97% and creator of the series It’s a Sin – 87% stated that he is completely sure that the Jedi and Solo had an adventure inside the Millennium Falcon, while insisting that there are several indications of the relationship between the characters, which he is able to notice because he has already written those kinds of scenes on more than one occasion.

It was happening, [yo] I am a writer, I have written that [tipo de] scenes, they were fucking each other!

In previous interviews with media such as Attitude, the screenwriter has insisted on the lack of characters that are openly gay in the big franchises, especially when it comes to those that have been around for years like the one created by George Lucas or Star Trek – 95%. But, in his words, although these characters are apparently non-existent in these types of films, as a gay person “we tend to notice the gay things” that are there in an indirect way.

With the most recent trilogy, the idea of ​​making Poe Dameron and Finn have a much closer relationship in this sense had already been raised, even with the approval of John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, however, nothing was officially confirmed. It is worth mentioning that Russell T. Davis He has not had any credit within the Lucasfilm franchise, but according to his profile, at some point he was offered to write for a live-action series, which he declined. In addition, in his career as a writer he has focused on projects that highlight the issue of homosexuality or the fight against AIDS.

It is worth mentioning that the idea of ​​an intimate relationship between Han Solo and Luke is not exclusive to Russell, as some fans have created an alternate world where the SkySolo couple exists, in the same way as they have done with Steve Rogers and Bucky in the MCU, and many other couples who did not have a romantic relationship in the tapes but the fans decided to create them.