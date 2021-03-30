Star Wars: Wookieepedia accused of transphobia and the site changes its policies

It is not a mystery that in recent years the fandom of Star wars It has stood out, not precisely because of good things, but because of the cyberbullying exercised against actors in the sequel trilogy produced by Disney, as well as because of its fierce hatred against what they consider to be a “politically correct agenda.” Now this image of intolerance and discrimination is back because the administrators of Wookieepedia did not want to respect the trans people in the franchise.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Wookieepedia is a virtual encyclopedia dedicated to the Star Wars franchise; was founded in 2005 and has a huge number of entries on the movies, television series and the no longer canonical stories of novels, comics and video games, now known as Legends. This valuable database has been a meeting place for fans for over 15 years, but now controversy surrounds it over the use of dead names.

Through Twitter, several Star Wars fan accounts a little more committed to the progressive values ​​of inclusion and diversity have criticized that the administrators of Wookiepeedia put the use of dead names on the site to a vote. Dead name refers to the use of trans people’s birth name or other previous name, instead of the name they assigned themselves according to their identity

In previous months we have seen that phenomenon when unaccountable news sites referred to Elliot Page by his dead name. Given that Star Wars already has great diversity among its actors and artists of all kinds, it is inevitable that Wookiepeedia must make a decision about the dead names, but although for many it is clear that there is only one option, they put it to a vote and the more conservative side was winning:

Announcement: Wookepeedia is currently voting on whether to remove dead VIP names and thanks to their crazy consensus standard, that change is uncomfortably close to failing. If you are an active editor (more than 50 edits in the last 6 months), they could use your vote before 3/30.

Wookieepedia is currently banning everyone who interacts with this tweet from the site, but I don’t have an account there so I’ll do what is responsible. Wookieepedia’s moderation team are heaps of transphobic and intolerant garbage and will therefore be exposed for it.

Wookieepedia is currently banning everyone who interacts with this tweet from the site, but I don’t have an account there so I’m gonna do the responsible thing The Wookieepedia moderation team are bigoted transphobic piles of garbage and thusly will be exposed for it. https://t.co/IQKLUYMKbM – 🦖Storm ™ 🦖 (@ ARCTIC_ST0RM) March 28, 2021

Wookieepedia is currently voting on whether or not they should continue to use dead names on the website. It seems like a no-brainer, right? Well, the vote is not going in a good direction and they are banning people from expressing their support for trans people. So there it is.

Wookieepedia is currently voting on whether or not they should keep using deadnames on the website. Seems like a no-brainer, right? Well, the vote isn’t swinging in a good direction, and they’re banning people for speaking out in support of trans folks. So there’s that. https://t.co/hGK3hELCc2 – Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) March 28, 2021

So the administrators of Wookieepedia (blue names) are not happy with the fandom ‘undoing 16 years of tradition’.

Wookieepedia is currently voting on whether or not they should keep using deadnames on the website. Seems like a no-brainer, right? Well, the vote isn’t swinging in a good direction, and they’re banning people for speaking out in support of trans folks. So there’s that. https://t.co/hGK3hELCc2 – Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) March 28, 2021

However, if we enter the site currently, we see that a proper decision was made after the controversy, and the ban on people who had interacted with the previously shared tweet was removed, you can read the administrators’ decision here: