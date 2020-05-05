Star Wars will have Taika Waititi as director for his new movie | Instagram

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, known for his work on “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok” will be in charge of lead the next Star Wars movie, something really amazing.

It was today that at last made the wish of millions come true of people and Disney formed the participation of Waititi in this new installment.

Taika will co-write the film alongside Krysty Wilson-Cains who also wrote the World War I thriller “1917” with Sam Mendes.

It should be mentioned that both were screenplay nominees at the Academy Awards at the beginning of this year, Wilson for the original script of “1917“And Waititi for his adapted Nazi satire” Jrabbit eye“who turned out to be the winner.

This will really be a new road for Star Wars movies after considerable turmoil in Lucasfilm’s development plans.

In December last year, Lucasfilm concluded the Skywalker saga with the release of “The Rise of Skywalker“and sadly that release was the worst of the previous eight Star Wars movies raising $ 1.08 billion dollars.

To help improve the franchise, Disney turned to Marvel President Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau, creator of the well-received “The Mandalorian“

The Mandalorian is already preparing a third season and it has also opened other series options for Star Wars.

Other programs in development include a spinoff of Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor and a spin-off from “Rogue One” based on the character Cassian Andor.

The present day Disney added another series to their plans, announcing that Leslye Headland, co-creator and executive producer of the acclaimed Netflix series “Russian doll“would develop a new series of”Star wars“for Disney Plus.

So far no mention has been made release date for none of the projects because as you will remember all the production projects are on hiatus.

.